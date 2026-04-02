Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Studio’s Internal Changes Is Concerning for Any Sequel

The success of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has led to multiple free DLC drops, with rumors of a sequel for this incredibly unique RPG taking off more and more as days go by. However, the great word of mouth around Warhorse Studios hit title has somewhat soured, mainly due to internal decisions from the development company. With shifting values from its current leadership, the quality of any potential sequel may be far lower than what fans could hope for.

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In 2025, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 was one of the best RPGs of the year, being praised for its isometric gameplay that encouraged players to build protagonist Henry in any way they chose. The immersive experience of this game is still unrivaled, with every character choice having great impact on quests, characters, and aspects of the world you engage with. With DLC that expands the game’s content further, a sequel is almost inevitable somewhere down the line.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2’s Lead Translator Has Been Fired In Favor Of AI

Warhorse Studios is a company based out of the Czech Republic, meaning that their games are originally intended with the Czech language in mind. Recently, Warhorse has let go of their lead Czech-to-English translator, Max Hejtmanek, following changes made to the company in 2026. Although this normally would be a sign of private staff shifts taking place at the studio, recent remarks by Hejtmanek are somewhat concerning regarding Warhorse’s direction.

Hejtmanek made several comments on Kingdom Come Deliverance 2‘s page regarding his termination, after four years of working for Warhorse. According to Hejtmanek, Warhorse unexpectedly pulled him into an office in late March 2026, telling him he was being let go to “make the company more effective” and “save finances.” Most disturbingly though, Hejtmanek claims he was told that his position at Warhorse would become obsolete within the next month, being replaced by AI for translations going forward.

This comes after within the game for one of its updates, which no doubt needed plenty of translation work for those alterations to be applied to all regions. Although Warhorse hasn’t commented on Hejtmanek’s words specifically, they have responded by saying that they “deeply value the people who shape our work.” While Warhorse has stated that they don’t wish to talk about individual situations publicly, there is a rising fear that Hejtmanek’s details are accurate.

Game Translations Are Often The Backbone Of Players Experiencing Fresh Titles In Any Genre

Some gaming fans may believe that a single translator isn’t that important to a game’s success, but they couldn’t be more wrong. Translations are an incredibly underrated portion of game development, and is largely the biggest reason why games can be shared around the globe as opposed to the region they were made in. As a whole, the entire JRPG genre relies on accurate translations from Japanese to other languages, allowing for games like Final Fantasy, Persona, Chrono Trigger, or Dragon Quest to make sense anywhere else.

Replacing a translator with generative AI is a recipe for disaster, as an AI translation can be filled with innumerable errors. To use AI as a replacement for a translator’s job, which involves meticulous corrections and research, is an even worse solution. From the comments made about Warhorse Studios’ direction, it is unknown if the development studio even plans to have someone regulate any AI translation. This could lead to future games or marketing being almost impossible to decipher, causing untold confusion in regions outside the Czech Republic.

Any Potential Kingdom Come Deliverance 3 May Be Impossible To Understand

Having a potential Kingdom Come Deliverance 3 be nearly incomprehensible due to bad translations could ruin the immersive nature of this RPG series. The sheer scale of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 created a game with nearly infinite choices, but only created that wealth of options from players being able to understand what decisions were in front of them. With some gameplay mechanics of the series being designed to test and challenge players, the frustration those systems could cause on top of poor translations could sink any new game quickly.

The problem with Warhorse using AI is that the studio’s leadership has made worrying comments about generative software well before this translation controversy. Co-founder of Warhorse Daniel Vávra has talked about the highly disliked AI filters for the DLSS 5 technology from NVIDIA, claiming that the system might “replace expensive raytracing” as an overall good. This praise for gen-AI from Warhorse’s head figure was further cemented through phrases like “no way haters will stop this,” creating a rhetoric that makes what happened to Hejtmanek seem far more likely.

The moral ramifications of gen-AI aside, usage of these types of programs to essentially “skip” the work of individuals for cost-cutting methods never amounts to anything worthwhile. The content that AI produces for any sequel to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will inevitably be far worse than what a human could do, with this internal change likely to cost Warhorse Studios their reputation, which is far more expensive than money they were trying to save.

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