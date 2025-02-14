Acclaimed Game Boy Advance Game From 2001 Returns on Nintendo Switch

A highly rated Game Boy Advance game from 2001 has today returned on Nintendo Switch consoles. Back in 2001, the original GBA was still in its infancy. In the years to come, Nintendo would go on to upgrade the handheld with the Game Boy Advance SP and the eventual Game Boy Micro. Still, even in the first years of its life, the Game Boy Advance had a ton of fantastic games like Advance Wars, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Golden Sun, Super Mario Advance, F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, and so many others. Now, one of the best GBA games from the platform’s earliest days has been re-released on Switch and is easier to access than ever.

As of today, February 14th, Nintendo has added Wario Land 4 as the latest Game Boy Advance game on Nintendo Switch Online. Released in November 2001 for those in North America, Wario Land 4 brought the popular Wario series from Game Boy and Game Boy Color to GBA. While it arrived near the launch of the GBA, it ended up being one of the best-reviewed games throughout the handheld’s entire run. On Metacritic, Wario Land 4 boasts a very impressive 88/100 aggregate score from reviewers, with fans giving it an average score of 8.7/10.

Although Wario Land 4 is now playable on Switch, as mentioned, it’s locked behind the Nintendo Switch Online subscription platform. Specifically, GBA games that are part of Switch Online are only available to those who have the “Expansion Pack” tier of the service. While this version of Switch Online is a bit pricier ($50 per year compared to $20), it also includes a number of other extras like Nintendo 64 games, Sega Genesis games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, and more that isn’t found in the base edition of the membership. As such, if you’re now eager to play Wario Land 4 for yourself, it might be worth subbing to this tier of Switch Online.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with Wario Land 4, you can get a look at Nintendo’s new trailer and synopsis of the GBA game below to celebrate this release on Switch.

Wario Land 4

“It’s a fabulous golden pyramid filled with riches! Trouble is, its denizens don’t want to give up the treasure easily, but that hasn’t stopped Wario before! In Wario Land 4, the greedy hero finds himself no longer invincible, as in his previous platform adventures. He can, however, undergo amazing transformations that aid him in his quest—like becoming Vampire Bat Wario, Bouncy Wario, and even Zombie Wario!”