One of the Best Super Mario Spin-Offs Launched 31 Years Ago and Has Endured Despite Its Inglorious Debut

Mario is one of the fundamental faces of gaming, the default Nintendo mascot who is still entertaining audiences forty-five years after he debuted as Jump Man in Donkey Kong. Along the way, Mario has done a lot — on top of becoming the iconic character of the platforming genre, he’s also starred in racing titles, sports franchises, and fighting games. Everyone has their favorite spin-offs of that main series, with one of the most enduring being Mario Tennis.

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The series has been a constant for Nintendo in the 21st century, with several games spread out across almost all of their home consoles and handheld platforms. That success is all the more surprising when you remember that the sub-series debuted as the launch game for one of Nintendo’s biggest flops. Over thirty years later, Mario Tennis has become far more popular than anyone could have expected when the game first rolled out onto store shelves.

Mario Tennis Debuted On One Of Nintendo’s Biggest Flops

After coming as the line judge in 1984’s NES title Tennis, Mario got to headline his own sports game with Mario’s Tennis. Used as a software experiment to test the Virtual Boy’s technical capabilities, Mario’s Tennis became a test run for the Virtual Boy’s stereoscopic 3D, which it uses to display 2D computer graphics at an angle to create the illusion of greater visual depth. The game was an early attempt at 3D in an era when that was a wild technology you could never imagine. With that in mind, it makes sense that Nintendo embraced tennis as a test run. The sport naturally has a quick pace and natural approach with the ball that lends itself well to a 3D interpretation of the game. The Mario branding helped cement it as a Nintendo game too, further underlining the move by the studio to make something unique. Unfortunately, the ambition was there before the technology could be.

While the underlying gameplay of Mario’s Tennis was fun, the 3D effect wasn’t as effective as it could have been, leaving critics mixed and players frustrated. The reviews were decent, but critics also took note of the challenges that the Virtual Boy still had to figure out if it wanted to be an effective 3D platform. This was a technical challenge that the publisher wasn’t able to quite overcome, leading to the Virtual Boy becoming one of the biggest commercial failures of Nintendo’s history. It’s possible that Mario’s Tennis, as the tie-in title for the failed console in North America, could have been seen as a failure too. Audiences weren’t won over by the sports game as a selling point for the Virtual Boy — so it’s not out of the question that Nintendo might have balked at the idea of developing another one. However, even just five years later, Nintendo decided to give the idea another try and found a much more enduring success.

Why Mario Tennis Has Endured

Released in 2000, Mario Tennis became a hit on the Nintendo 64. In terms of actual impact on the brand, it’s quietly important; to fill out the player roster, it brought Daisy and Birdo out of obscurity and turned them into fan-favorite supporting players. It also served as the introduction of Waluigi, who has since gone on to be a hit among fans, giving it more importance in the larger canon of Nintendo titles. What really elevated it was the way it took the solid gameplay from Mario’s Tennis and used the lack of 3D elements to refine the gameplay. Mario Tennis benefited from tight controls and surprising depth. It was an ideal arcade-style tennis game, with just enough colorful bombast to make it an unmistakable Nintendo title — all wrapped around a genuinely impressive sports game. It offered a good showcase for how well the Nintendo 64 could render a fast-paced game without glitching out or struggling with the graphics.

It was, by all accounts, one of Nintendo’s most successful pure sports games on the console. Along with its GBA spin-off of the same name, it also set a precedent for the series. Since then, there have been several Mario Tennis games, with each launching on almost every Nintendo platform except for the DS. Each title pushes the platform on a technical level, allowing the brand to become a consistently engaging and effective series. While other Mario-centric takes on sports like baseball and soccer have only gotten a few games, Mario Tennis has proven to be, like Mario Kart and Mario Golf, an enduringly popular title with players. It’s a natural multiplayer game thanks to the doubles style of tennis, perfect for the couch co-op that Nintendo still thrives with. That legacy has meant the sub-series has become a fan favorite that has long outlived the platform it debuted on. It’s a good reminder for the modern gaming industry that even from failures, game developers and publishers can still find gold.