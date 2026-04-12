If You Love Pokémon, You Should Check Out the First Game Game Freak Ever Made

Gaming history is full of unexpected twists and turns, with surprise successes and sudden pivots often leading to some of gaming’s biggest hits. One such story is at the heart of Game Freak’s origin story. The developer is today known most famously as the company behind the Pokémon franchise, which launched in 1996 and in the last thirty years has become the single most profitable franchise in the entirety of mass media. However, Game Freak wouldn’t have had the chance to develop that idea into a massive hit without Mendel Palace.

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Released as Quinty in Japan, Mendel Palace was a love letter from fanzine editor and die-hard gamer Satoshi Tajiri and his friends, who decided to produce the kind of game they would want to play. The early success of that game eventually led to Tajiri being able to successfully pitch what would become Pokémon — a development that changed the face of gaming and global culture as a whole. With Mendel Palace now available through the Switch and Switch 2, it’s worth looking back at the game and why it matters that a massive publisher like Nintendo is allowing gamers to revisit the past.

Mendel Palace Is A Secretly Very Important Piece Of Gaming History

Developed by Game Freak and released in 1989, Mendel Palace was the first major step Nintendo took towards making the Pokémon series. Initially getting his start with a gaming fanzine called Game Freak, Satoshi Tajiri and his colleagues eventually decided to try their hand at making their own games. The result was Quinty, also known as Mendel Palace in North America. The game follows a young boy as he tries to rescue his girlfriend, although the exact circumstances of her kidnapping differ between versions.

The central gameplay sees players moving around a room full of tiles, avoiding enemy dolls and flipping the tiles, which can send the enemies flying into walls where they are destroyed. Fairly straightforward in terms of pure gameplay, the fun came from the little tweaks and challenges that each subsequent level would add to increase the challenge. The game was also two-player, highlighting how quickly Game Freak saw the appeal in making multiplayer games. A key element of the game’s charm stems from the visuals and music, which lean into a quietly cartoonish quality. Notably, the character design, character motion, and music are all consistent with Game Freak’s later titles, including the early entries in the Pokémon series.

The success of Mendel Palace (which was published by Namco in Japan and Hudson Soft in North America) attracted the attention of other developers and publishers, including Nintendo. Game Freak directly produced a few games like Yoshi and Mario & Wario for Nintendo, all while Tajiri worked on a personal pet project. When he pitched it to Nintendo, Tajiri and Game Freak had earned enough confidence from Shigeru Miyamoto to back Tajiri’s idea for a game where players could collect creatures across a larger open world. This title eventually evolved into Pokémon, which has since become one of the biggest media franchises in the world. All of that success can be traced back to Mendel Palace, making that largely forgotten title one of the most quietly important debut games in the history of the medium.

Nintendo’s Retro Digital Library Is Always Expanding (And That’s A Very Good Thing)

Mendel Palace remains more of a footnote in gaming history than anything else. Although remakes for the game were intended for the Super Nintendo and later the Virtual Console for the Wii, those plans never fully materialized. The game did receive a re-release as part of the larger Namco Museum Archives compilation. However, the best way for modern players to get their hands on the game is now through the Nintendo Classics library. The fully unlocked online service allows players to access over 360 games at the time of writing, ranging from the earliest days of the NES to some of the biggest hits from the GameCube.

Getting to revisit Mendel Palace in the modern day is a fascinating opportunity, especially given the historical importance that comes with the game in retrospect. It’s a great chance for modern players to see where the creative DNA of one of their most beloved franchises stems from, highlighting how very different games can benefit one another’s development cycles. It’s fascinating to see the developers who would go on to make Pokémon experimenting with the form, showcasing their own love for early arcade games by revealing their own approach to them. It’s also fascinating to see the elements of Mendel Palace that impacted Pokémon‘s design aesthetic, such as the look of the main character or the emphasis on multiplayer experiences.

The Nintendo Classics service is one of the best ways for one of gaming’s biggest companies to honor the past without losing the engagement and enjoyment those old games can still bring out in modern players. Nintendo Classics is the ideal place to put a game like Mendel’s Palace, allowing it to serve as a tribute to the advances of the past while still highlighting the timeless qualities of a good game. If you’ve ever loved Pokémon, it’s worth checking out Mendel’s Palace and testing out a game that helped lay the foundation for one of the industry’s most enduring franchises.