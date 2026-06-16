Monster Hunter Wilds’ Latest Expansion Adds One Of The Best Weapon Innovations Yet

The Ascendance expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds is set to introduce a ton of new content to the game, including several gameplay changes. Beyond just new monsters and a new location to explore, players can look forward to additional tools to use against monsters they hunt. With fresh innovations to the game, even brand-new players have extra options for hunting similar to how past DLC has affected the series.

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At least three new monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance are coming with the expansion, with likely many more included that weren’t revealed in the initial trailer. Similarly, gameplay changes and balance updates are likely coming to Ascendance as well, such as buffs or modified systems to different weapons. Although there is one universal tool expanding the capabilities of all weapons in the game, some might receive tweaks that makes stronger or easier for players to use.

MH Wilds Ascendance Gives Players New Moves For Their Weapons Through The Boost Bracer

Courtesy of Capcom

The inclusion of Elder Dragons in Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance means that players will need to master Focus Mode, unique weapon abilities, and other hunting skills to overcome the game’s new Master Rank challenges. With harder monsters than ever before, Ascendance adds a new tool called the Boost Bracer that players can activate during hunts. Acting like a steampunk attachment to your hunter’s arm, the Boost Bracer can be revved to unlock a variety of new attacks depending on what weapon you’re wielding.

Described as “unleashing the hunter within,” brief footage of the Boost Bracer shows explosive attacks for several weapons. For the Greatsword, the hunter is shown using the fiery burst from the Boost Bracer to make a swift sweeping slash, before transitioning into a fast downward slash also boosted by the tool. There even seems to be a charged version of the Greatsword’s Boost Bracer move, leading to a truly devastating slash similar to the True Charged Slash the weapon naturally has.

With , the Boost Bracer in Ascendance could make hunting more dynamic than ever before. Besides just the Greatsword, the Boost Bracer is displayed to give other weapons new options beyond just strong attacks. For example, the Gunlance receives some sort of counter state, similar to its normal Lance cousin. At the same time, the Boost Bracer may have a passive function for when a player’s weapon isn’t out, perhaps providing a way to shoot projectiles on the run at a much faster rate than the Slinger.

Practical Abilities From The Boost Bracer Vary Depending On A Hunter’s Chosen Weapon

The expansive nature of Ascendance truly lives up to the word “expansion” through the Boost Bracer, as it gives each one of the game’s 12 weapons new possibilities. Although it’s unclear what each weapon gets through the Boost Bracer, it’s safe to assume that each new move will drastically change how players approach hunts. As we’ve already seen with the Greatsword, the Boost Bracer can give weapons that lack mobility a way of dodging attacks, or provide synergy with their pre-existing skills.

Several theories for what the Boost Bracer will do with other weapons already have players excited for how their favorite tools will evolve in the future. Already complex weapons like the Switch Axe or Charge Blade could receive very interesting additions through the Boost Bracer, including ways to unlock their strongest abilities. Some weapons may gain small additions, while others might rely completely on their Boost Bracer moves to become the strongest versions of themselves, and that fact alone makes the mechanic worth exploring.

Similarities To Past Monster Hunter Innovations May Give This Feature Lots Of Importance

The Boost Bracer’s importance to Monster Hunter Wilds‘ gameplay loop is hard to tell right now, but it reflects how past innovations in the series have affected weapons and hunting. For instance, the Clutch Claw in Monster Hunter World was introduced through the Iceborne expansion, becoming arguably the most important tool players needed to use during a hunt. Similarly, Silkbind moves in Monster Hunter Rise and its Sunbreak expansion combined with Wirebug skills already in the game to create a variety of new innovations.

The biggest concern players have in Wilds is that the Boost Bracer will be too reliable in Ascendance, with the moves it provides being far stronger than a weapon’s normal options. For example, if the Boost Bracer move for the Charge Blade was better and easier to use than the Super Amped Elemental Discharge attack of the weapon, the latter move would almost be discouraged as a result. The Boost Bracer does look cool and flashy, but if it becomes something you have to use all the time, it will lose its appeal quickly.

The Clutch Claw suffered from this outcome, but the Wirebug and Silkbind systems in MH Rise were welcome additions to that game. Regardless, due to the past importance of those innovations, Capcom is likely putting an equal level of attention to the Boost Bracer, so players can expect to use it in some way when the expansion releases. For now, it’s unclear whether the Boost Bracer in Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance will be incredibly reliable, yet its explosive power and variety already makes it seem like one of the game’s best additions.

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