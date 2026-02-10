Monster Hunter Wilds Might Have Some New Competition From Another Co-Op Action Game

After recent updates and free content drops, Monster Hunter Wilds is in a far better place from where it first started. Capcom has continued to improve the experience of this latest entry in their iconic action RPG franchise, but another co-op monster hunting game has been catching the eyes of players. Sleek style, fluid gameplay, and a more approachable gameplay loop from this new title might offer everything Monster Hunter players have said their game is lacking.

Title Update 4 for Monster Hunter Wilds expanded the game’s features by a considerable amount, introducing the new monster Gogmazios and introducing ways to have more varied gear in character builds. Alongside a surprise PC performance patch, the game has mostly addressed player complaints, but there are some fundamental issues that hardcore fans still criticize. For example, the game’s difficulty is often a subject of controversy, with some fans claiming that past entries in Monster Hunter offered a far more rewarding challenge.

Horizon Hunters Gathering Showcases Three Player Co-Op Action Against Robotic Monsters

Horizon Hunters Gathering is a game inspired by the Horizon: Zero Dawn series published by PlayStation, featuring multiplayer action against the franchise’s signature animal-like robots that roam a dystopian world. Labeled as a tactical co-op action game, this title sees players team up to defeat a variety of threats, embarking on missions where coordination is key to success. Three player teams gather together to hunt down deadly machines across a variety of environments depending on the mission.

This game has a striking amount of similarities to both Monster Hunter Wilds and Elden Ring Nightreign, but displays its characters and world with stylized art more reminiscent of Fortnite or Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Coming to both PC and PS5, Horizon Hunters Gathering showed an extensive sneak peak at its gameplay, breaking down what players will be doing during missions.

The core systems of Horizon Hunters Gathering revolve around intense monster combat, with deep action mechanics that reward skill and mastery over your abilities. Much like Monster Hunter, analyzing your foe’s weaknesses can help your team adapt to different combat situations, allowing you to gain the upper hand through tactical decisions in crucial moments. Recognizing attack patterns, memorizing personal move timings, and attack combinations with your allies are all encouraged to give you the edge against larger than life odds.

Unique Abilities Encourage Collaborative Gameplay Between Hunters During Roguelike Runs

Courtesy of Guerrilla

Each character in Horizon Hunters Gathering is unique, with their own set of abilities designed for taking down robot monsters or helping out their teammates. Melee and ranged playstyles are abundant here, similar to the variety of weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds you can choose for your character. Horizon Hunters Gathering figures have roles they can pick between as well, influencing passive bonuses that determine how they approach different fights.

The customization of characters extends to the roguelike structure of this game too. Perks in Horizon Hunters Gathering that you unlock from successful missions can be mixed and matched to build out your Hunter, giving them special effects based on your playstyle. Defeating machine enemies will grant you new Perks to use, improving your collection to create new build options to fight stronger robots.

The nature of your character systems only works when you coordinate with other players to form the perfect squad in Horizon Hunters Gathering. Much like Monster Hunter Wilds‘ updates added the Grand Hub, the Hunter’s Gathering is a place where your character can apply upgrades, change perks, and otherwise prepare for a new mission. You even have the option to create small gathering spaces for your group, customizing a campsite for your team that bolsters their unity through fun interactions.

RPG Mechanics & Weapon Upgrade Systems Create An Interesting Challenger To Monster Hunter Wilds

Courtesy of Guerrilla

The RPG mechanics in Horizon Hunters Gathering apply to a Hunter’s weapon as well, with chances to upgrade your tools as you play to apply further growth to your character from your decisions. This modification of your gear appears to be extensive, even from the little shown from the initial gameplay snippets shown in the game’s trailer. Considering the variety of mission types, it seems like certain weapons and builds will be suited for different objectives.

Maps from missions have randomized power-ups scattered all over the environment, meaning your team has to plan ahead to increase their power in the right way. In contrast, this tactical approach to fights is something that Monster Hunter Wilds has diminished compared to other games from the series. Many fans have criticized the latest Monster Hunter for indulging too much in powerful fantasy, reducing the need to plan ahead to overcome the challenge its monsters can pose during hunts.

Overall, Horizon Hunters Gathering shows a lot of promise, offering a well-performing game with interesting RPG systems and a lot of tactical depth to large-scale monster fights. This might draw players away from Monster Hunter Wilds, but perhaps that competition is exactly what Capcom needs to keep improving their latest monster fighting experience.

What do you think of Horizon Hunters Gathering compared to Monster Hunter Wilds?