Mortal Shell 2 & Lies Of P Show That The FromSoft Formula Doesn’t Have To Come From One Place

Multiple games not made by developer FromSoftware have shown homage to games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, with Lies of P and Mortal Shell 2 being two recent examples that have caught players’ attention the most. Both of these titles have excelled in capturing why the “Soulslike” subgenre is so special amongst action RPGs, whether it’s through unique world building or detailed, customized gameplay based on your choices. Tough-as-nails difficulty and a dark fantasy setting don’t always define FromSoft’s formula, as these others games have proven by creating innovations that are all their own.

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The extra attention on games like Lies of P and Mortal Shell 2 come not only from their recent releases, but also in their comparisons to what FromSoft is doing right now. The first network test for The Duskbloods, FromSoftware’s latest PvPvE multiplayer game, went live on the Nintendo Switch 2 for eager players. However, The Duskbloods is only available on the Switch 2 system, meaning that those looking for other Soulslike experiences would have to search elsewhere, therefore trying the games that have been praised for a number of good reasons.

Lies Of P Manages To Create An Entirely Unique Atmosphere With Its Own Takes On The Soulsborne Formula

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Lies of P shares many similarities to Bloodborne when it comes to aesthetics, taking place in a Victorian world plagued by dangerous enemies and darker secrets. That being said, the visual themes are where some comparisons stop, as Lies of P is a bold departure from the Soulslike approach while keeping its best elements. The combat is similar, but enhanced in some areas through a deep weapon customization system that gives players far more freedom in their play style than Bloodborne allowed.

Lies of P and its DLC expansion, Overture, play with the FromSoft path in a number of ways, from its robotic Puppet bosses to its branching narrative paths, which are determined by whether you lie or not to certain NPCs. Much like Dark Souls or Bloodborne, the map of Lies of P is masterfully interconnected, giving players a sense of discovery and wonder in a diverse selection of areas to explore. Yet, where Lies of P differs is in its other gameplay elements, where players can guard and parry attacks with more precision, with perfect reflections sometimes shattering an enemy’s weapon entirely.

Mastering enemy attack timings makes combat feel dynamic in Lies of P, and the lack of fixed move sets for weapons builds off the structure of most Soulslike games. Without rigid stat requirements to wield certain tools, players have more freedom to play how they wish, and this is only one of the many quality-of-life features FromSoft hasn’t quite implemented into their games yet. Despite arguments that Lies of P is more linear and has harsher currency penalties for dying, its refined gameplay, world building, and story make it on par, if not better, than many other “Soulsborne” games.

Mortal Shell 2 Takes Lessons From Dark Souls Titles To Change How It Approaches Gameplay

At the same time, Mortal Shell 2 is much closer to the Dark Souls series in its execution, but with the fervor of modern gameplay design injected into its inspired roots. Unlike the deliberate movements of Dark Souls, you have a sense of agility in Mortal Shell 2, with faster paced action RPG moments from both your character and the enemies you fight. Reaching the same levels of something like Elden Ring, this fast-paced Soulslike takes a little bit of everything from other titles in the subgenre, but pushes them further to their limits.

One of the reasons Mortal Shell 2 acheives its pace is how it removes restrictions usually seen in other Soulslike games. For example, there is no Stamina tied to your attacks, dodges, parries, or other techniques like there are in Dark Souls, Bloodborne, or Elden Ring. This is a change from the first Mortal Shell, with other new features like a doubled cast of playable characters or an expanded weapons list giving players more tools than ever. What makes this game really special, though, is the Harden system that originated in the first game and was made even better in the sequel.

Harden is a unique mechanic not from any Soulslike game, where players can prevent damage from an incoming attack if they time the technique just right. Almost like another type of Parry, a Harden is a desperate gamble or a masterful prediction, as well as a stat you can improve with the right investment. Mortal Shell 2 improves Hardening to its best state, making the move be the only way to deal stance damage to enemies. This means staggering an enemy or boss only comes through Harden, creating a feature unique to the series that players are constantly engaging with.

Recent FromSoftware Titles Have Played Things Safe While Other Games Take Greater Risks

With Mortal Shell 2 fulfilling its potential from the first game and Lies of P being toted as the best Soulslike experience since Elden Ring, it seems like other companies are creating their own versions of the subgenre well. Even if you argue that Lies of P is somewhat limited in scope or that Mortal Shell 2 suffers from a poor endgame and some glitches, what they’ve been able to accomplish in an oversaturated gaming space is remarkable. Their unique gameplay approaches are also a far cry from FromSoft’s current games, which have been back-to-back multiplayer titles.

Both Elden Ring Nightreign and The Duskbloods have a lot of similarities, with their gameplay and structure almost taking base Elden Ring‘s gameplay and just interpreting it for other genres. For example, the roguelike structure of Nightreign builds from Elden Ring, using the same gameplay systems intentionally. Although FromSoft has gone on the record to say they intend to make more single-player games, some fans worry that it will simply be Elden Ring 2 or something that still tries to connect to The Lands Between.

The risks other Soulslike have taken have allowed them to thrive in FromSoft’s “absence,” especially in the single-player space. Hopefully, this encourages the legendary studio behind Dark Souls to try something new, inventing a fresh setting or gameplay environment to capture player attentions once again. For now, Mortal Shell 2 and Lies of P are two excellent Soulslike experiences that push the boundaries of the subgenre, without copying FromSoft too much to establish their IPs independently.