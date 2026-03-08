New Indie Action Game With Smooth But Tough Combat Is Perfect For Sekiro & Devil May Cry Fans

If the 2026 gaming year got off to a bit of a slow start, that’s all changed now that we’ve hit March. This month has truly come in swinging, with a ton of exciting new releases. So many, in fact, that it’s easy to miss some of the coolest new games that have come out in the past few weeks. One such under-the-radar gem is Homura Hime, a new hack-and-slash action RPG that launched for PC via Steam on March 4th. But if you enjoy games like Sekiro or Devil May Cry, you won’t want to miss it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Homura Hime comes from indie developer Crimson Dusk and publisher Playism. It uses a 3D anime art style to craft a world full of demons that threaten the world. As a powerful Exorcist, title character Homura Hime is tasked with hunting down the most dangerous archdemons to bring the world back into balance. To accomplish the mission, you’ll need to master fast-paced combos and survive bullet hell attacks, with a bit of platforming in the mix. I got a chance to check out Homura Hime, and I can already see why it’s earned a Very Positive review rating on Steam.

Homura Hime Offers Fast-Paced Combat and Platforming Challenges

Screenshot by ComicBook

After a quick tutorial, Homura Hime launches you right into the action. As you journey forward, you’re tasked with defeating demons in fast-paced, combo-heavy battles. Each demon has its own style of attack, and you’ll need to master a variety of strategies and combos to fend them off. Most satisfying of all is the Parry mechanic, which lets you block enemy attacks with a satisfying ping sound effect. Doing so consistently will earn you a higher score in the intense battle sequences, while also helping Homura survive the fight.

Certain enemies, particularly the powerful ones, also set forth bullet hell attacks that you’ll need to dodge. These area of effect barrages can’t be parried, adding another layer of challenge to the combat. For all the difficulty that comes with each battle, the overall flow of combat is surprisingly smooth. It’s satisfying to run through combos and parries while dodging enemy attacks, and the variety keeps things interesting. And as you progress through the game, you’ll unlock new skills and combos to add layers to what you can do in and out of battle.

Outside of combat, the challenges aren’t through. The world you explore can feel a little bit empty at times, but it makes up for it by testing your platforming skills. You’ll chase certain creatures across vanishing platforms and use Spirit Arts to fly high above the clouds. It’s been a while since I’ve tackled a truly tricky platformer, and Homura Hime definitely put my skills to the test.

Devil May Cry Fans Are Already Singing Homura Hime‘s Praises

Screenshot by ComicBook

I’ve enjoyed my time in Homura Hime so far, but I was curious to see what other players make of it. So, I took to Steam to check out the game’s reviews. Though releasing into a packed playing field means Homura Hume still has just around 400 reviews, those who have played the game so far are singing its praises. Just a few days after release, Homura Hime has hit a Very Positive review average on Steam.

In particular, players are enjoying the fast-paced combat, especially for the fact that it really “requires you to engage with enemy mechanics.” Each foe really does feel unique and requires a different approach, which I can’t say for every action RPG. And those boss fights? They’re truly worth their salt for those looking for a spectacle fighter that brings the challenge.

Many reviewers say Homura Hime is a great fit for fans of Devil May Cry, noting that the overall combos and moveset feel similar. It’s also garnered quite a few comparisons to the likes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. With satisfying action and solid platforming, Homura Hime is a solid entry in the action RPG space. It offers around 10-15 hours of gameplay for the main story and is priced at $24.99 on Steam, with a 10% off introductory sale until March 17th.

Do you enjoy hack-and-slash action RPGs? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!