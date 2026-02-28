How Resident Evil Requiem Sets Up Resident Evil 10

Resident Evil Requiem has finally released this week, but as many begin to beat the game, questions will naturally turn toward the next entry in the saga. While it might not arrive any time soon, Capcom will unquestionably release Resident Evil 10 one day, as its iconic horror series is one of the biggest properties that the company owns. As such, based on how Resident Evil Requiem concludes, we can already make some educated guesses on what the story of Resident Evil 10 may ultimately center around.

To that end, let’s break down the final moments of Resident Evil Requiem and what they might mean for Resident Evil moving forward. Spoilers for Requiem are mentioned heavily throughout the remainder of this article, so be warned if you read onward.

Elpis Will Impact Resident Evil in a Big Way

At the end of Resident Evil Requiem, the game’s central MacGuffin, Elpis, is found not to be a new bioweapon at all, but is instead an antiviral. Leon ends up taking Elpis himself to cure his infection, as do Sherry Birkin and Emily. Elpis was created by Umbrella founder Oswell Spencer in an attempt to undo some of the evil that he unleashed upon the world. Now, with it in the hands of Leon, Grace, and the BSAA, it’s presumed that Elpis will help diminish many of the bioweapon outbreaks that have taken place across the globe.

In theory, this would lead one to think that the Resident Evil universe may have finally received its happy ending. If we’ve learned anything from this series, though, that certainly won’t be the case. While Elpis will surely help the heroes in the world of Resident Evil to fight back more than ever, a new bioweapon of some sort that is immune to Elpis is almost guaranteed to emerge.

I fully expect Resident Evil 10 to introduce a completely new virus that we haven’t seen before. Resident Evil 4 centered around Las Plagas, Resident Evil 7 and Village involved the Mutamycete, and the original games were predominantly tied to the T-Virus. The 10th mainline Resident Evil title is likely going to bring about an entirely new plague that could dictate where the next 30 years of Resident Evil will go.

Leon and Chris Could Finally Team Up

While Chris Redfield doesn’t formally appear in Resident Evil Requiem, his unit, known as the Hound Wolf Squad, does. This group ends up saving Leon and Grace from the Ark after the pair believes that they’ll be stuck in the facility. Upon escaping, Leon mentions that Chris himself isn’t on sight at the Ark ruins, but he imagines he’ll cross paths with him soon enough.

This brief tease is enough to suggest that Resident Evil 10 could finally be a game that sees Leon and Chris teaming up with one another. Despite being the two most prominent protagonists in the Resident Evil franchise, Leon and Chris have never actually worked with one another in a major capacity in the mainline series. At best, they ran into one another in the events of Resident Evil 6, but they ended up fighting one another instead. This clash eventually led to them working together, but this only happened for a very short time.

Having Leon and Chris work alongside one another is something that seems like it should have happened years ago. Perhaps the biggest reason that Capcom hasn’t gone down this path is because both characters are essentially immune to the horror elements at the center of the franchise by this point. If they were to partner with one another in Resident Evil 10, it would likely indicate that the game is going to be very heavily action-oriented. While this might be fun, as we’ve seen with RE6, Capcom is likely cautious to push too far in this direction once again.

Albert Wesker’s Presence Looms Large Once Again

One of the most shocking twists of Resident Evil Requiem is that Albert Wesker is back — well, sort of. The original Wesker ends up being cloned and is brought back in the form of Zeno, a new character who works for the mysterious crime faction, The Connections. Zeno has all of the same powers as the original Wesker and also sports a similar look, boasting yellow eyes, sunglasses, and a sleek white suit.

Although Zeno seemingly ends up dying at the end of Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom has set the stage for Wesker to return with more clones like this in the future. Doing so might take some sting out of his death at the end of Resident Evil 5, but for a series as over-the-top as Resident Evil, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him continue to come back in this manner. After all, Wesker has been the biggest villain in the Resident Evil saga to date, and has his hands all over many of the core events in its history. Having him continue being a pivotal part of the series going forward only makes sense.

I fully expect another Wesker clone to return in Resident Evil 10 as it seems like the franchise is heading closer and closer to unveiling who is behind The Connections and how the group has so much influence. Introducing another Wesker clone who is again working on behalf of The Connections could further this conflict between the protagonists of the series and its longtime baddie.

Did Capcom Tease a Jill Valentine Return?

I won’t expand on this too much, as we have another entire article on the subject that you can read. In short, though, I think that Capcom could be teasing the return of Jill Valentine, potentially as a member of Chris Redfield’s Hound Wolf Squad. If she is part of this group, I anticipate her to be involved in the DLC for Resident Evil Requiem,which we’re likely to get in the future.

Even if Jill doesn’t show up in this add-on content for Requiem, she absolutely needs to be the protagonist of Resident Evil 10. Jill hasn’t gotten much love from Capcom over the past two decades. Other than starring in the remake of Resident Evil 3, the last time she was seen was in Resident Evil 5. She’s easily one of the best characters in all of Resident Evil and remains criminally underused. If RE10 is set to bring back another character from the past, she absolutely needs to be the choice.

A New Remake Should Happen Before RE10

While there are plenty of theories about what might happen in Resident Evil 10, it’s worth noting that we’re bound to get another remake beforehand. Recent reports have claimed that Resident Evil: Code Veronica is next on tap to get remade by Capcom and will launch in 2027. Capcom hasn’t yet confirmed this, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it does so in the months ahead.

Assuming that Code Veronica does get the remake treatment, this would mean that the majority of the mainline series has now been recreated at least once. The only entries that wouldn’t have been remade at this point would be Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6, with a modern version of the original Resident Evil still not having happened as well. Moving forward, Capcom will likely continue to split its focus between Resident Evil remakes and mainline games, but with so few entries left to remake, we might find the release cadence for new games in the series speeding up in the years to come.