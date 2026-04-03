New Tower Defense Game Looks Perfect for Castlevania Fans (and It Has Everything Other Games Are Missing)

The Castlevania series has some exciting projects coming out this year, but another title that adopts its gothic atmosphere is also taking the tower defense genre by storm. Through just one trailer, an upcoming project not tied to Konami’s legendary series has provided an excellent twist on the Castlevania mythos. Players are already clamoring to know more about this game, but what has been shared already shows a promising experience.

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As fans of Castlevania prepare for the release of Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse this year, players have more than a few really good Metroidvanias and roguelikes they can experience while they wait. This new project, while primarily a tower defense game, also shares rougelike systems you would see in other popular genre titles like Hades 2 or Mewgenics. This creates a lot of crossover between different fans, crafting a game that a wide variety of players can enjoy.

ReVamp Allows Players To Constantly Adjust Their Tower Structure To Change Enemy Travel Paths

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ReVamp is a castle-defense game where you control Dracula, heavily inspired by the Castlevania series in their depiction. This title has you play as Dracula, who is constantly annoyed by would-be heroes entering his castle in attempts to slay him. As a result, you must constantly protect your throne for eternity in roguelike runs, using your castle’s ever-shifting layout to your advantage. The layers of customization are already fascinating, crafting a truly immersive tower defense title.

The core gameplay of ReVamp is how you build Dracula’s Castle, reconfiguring each floor to manipulate the direction that enemies take to reach you. Battling against waves of mortals is made easier when you force them into difficult choke points, traps, and other layers of your defense meant to wipe them out quickly. Although not an exploration heavy Metroidvania title, you do get to traverse your castle in meticulous detail, experiencing the battles that take place in it to better adjust your strategy.

Each room of your castle has a multitude of details you can change, with upgrades helping improve your defenses in certain areas further. Turning Dracula’s Castle into an impossible labyrinth is part of the fun in ReVamp, especially as you learn to weaponize the creatures within it. Throughout the game, you can recruit various monsters and minions to serve Dracula, placing them tactically in specific rooms to better stall enemies. Skeletal archers can turn a narrow hallway into a death trap, while massive werewolves can beat down even the mightiest of heroes in open spaces.

Playing As The Villain Adds Personal Engagement To An Often Detached Genre

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One of the biggest aspects missing from other tower defense titles is a level of immersiveness, as most of the time, you are controlling units from a top-down perspective like an omniscient deity. Rarely does this genre allow you to engage enemies personally, but ReVamp is a heavy exception. Throughout enemy attacks, you can control Dracula himself, gliding between rooms in your castle to take on the mortals who dare invade head-on. Wielding supernatural abilities straight out of a Castlevania boss fight, your powers are vast.

The special abilities of Dracula can turn the tide of battle, with unique builds for the lord of darkness adding to the roguelike nature of ReVamp. In many ways, the build you create for Dracula can marry the design of your castle, supporting your strongest skills to maximize efficiency. To make matters even more detailed, you can purposefully design Dracula’s Castle to offer shortcuts and movement options to help him navigate through it faster, making it easier to assess threats and be your fortress’ final defense.

Roguelike Systems & Random Elements Keep Encounters Rewarding For Their Shifting Challenge

Courtesy of Digital Sun

The roguelike systems in ReVamp also extend past just enemy waves spawning until Dracula is defeated. Enemy formations will change, elite leaders will put Dracula’s hordes to the test, and other unique elements will force you to change your layout to succeed. No two sieges of the castle are the same, adding a level of replayability to every cycle. As you are defeated, you can spend the blood split in Dracula’s halls on new abilities and upgrades, improving your defenses to plan for the unexpected strategy that took you down last.

The more difficult the challenge, the greater the rewards for overcoming it in ReVamp. Investing in the right options to compliment your Dracula build, your available minions, and other factors can make your castle truly ominous. Thankfully, the creative freedom allowed to adjust Dracula’s Castle at any time also adds to the random element of the game, as you see which layouts work best against certain enemies you know are coming.

As Castlevania breaks its timeline with another new entry to its series, this title offers something uniquely different for players who adore visuals and environments from that gothic franchise. Although ReVamp borrows a lot from Castlevania, its roguelike and tower defense systems establish a great twist to the formula Dracula usually follows, allowing players to become the villain for once in their own repeating story.

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