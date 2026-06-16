No One Wants to Make the Best RPG but This Upcoming Game Is Close

RPGs have spent decades exploring some incredible fantasy worlds, some of which found their beginning in other media. The genre thrives on player choice, exploration, character growth, and immersive settings that make players feel like they are living inside another reality, and this feels best when it is one that players already love. Yet despite the growing popularity of RPGs using existing IPs, one of the most beloved series of all time remains unused. So many developers have come close to finally creating what could be one of the greatest RPGs of all time, but each has dropped the ball.

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I still cannot believe we do not have a true open-world RPG set within the universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans have dreamed of exploring the world and its distinct cultures, elemental powers, exploration opportunities, faction conflicts, and rich lore. Yet despite its popularity, no studio has successfully delivered that experience. The recent cancellation of the long-rumored open-world Avatar RPG only reinforces that hard truth. But there is a glimmer of hope, because one developer is creating a game that isn’t set in Avatar: The Last Airbender’s world, but it feels remarkably close.

The Sad History of Canceled Avatar: The Last Airbender Games

image Courtesy of PM Studios

The history of Avatar: The Last Airbender games has been filled with missed opportunities. While the franchise has received numerous licensed releases over the years, most were smaller action-adventure games designed to accompany the television series, mobile games, or a different genre like Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game. Few have attempted to create the kind of large-scale RPG experience fans wholeheartedly want.

More recently, hope emerged when reports surfaced about an AAA open-world Avatar RPG in development by Paramount Games. For the first time, it seemed like fans would finally see the game they had been dreaming of for years. It was to be set in the past and allow players to master all four elements. It is unknown if players would be able to visit all four nations, but the ability to explore a new story set in this iconic world would have been a major win for fans.

But sadly, that would not be the case. Paramount has all but canceled the upcoming RPG after years of development. Once again, a franchise perfectly suited for RPG mechanics failed to receive the ambitious adaptation fans envisioned. It is difficult not to wonder why no developer seems willing to tackle this iconic IP and build the definitive role-playing experience around it. Avatar: The Last Airbender has such a rich world; it is a shame players will never be able to experience it in this fashion.

Why Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Perfect for an RPG

Image courtesy of Paramount+

The reason fans continue asking for an Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG goes beyond loving the series. The universe already contains nearly every ingredient needed for a great role-playing game. The four nations provide natural starting points, bending disciplines offer distinct character builds, and the world’s political tensions create opportunities for branching quests and faction-driven narratives with multiple endings.

The original series is one of the most beloved animations of all time, and fans still love it today. Even spin-offs like The Legend of Korra can’t compare to Avatar: The Last Airbender. The characters are one of the major reasons the series stands out so much, but fans like myself have always wanted to be a part of that, and an open-world RPG where players can create their own character is the best way to do that. Traveling between nations, learning bending techniques, and discovering exciting locations would be so exciting and bring back so many childhood memories.

Avatar: The Last Airbender’s potential as a video game feels so untapped. Existing Avatar games have explored pieces of the universe, but none have fully embraced the freedom and depth associated with modern RPGs. The recent cancellation only highlights the gap in the market. Fans are still waiting for a game that allows them to truly live within the world rather than simply replay events from the show. Until that happens, players will continue searching for alternatives that capture a similar feeling, and one such game seems more than capable of filling that hole.

The God Slayer Might Be the Closest We Ever Get to Aang

image courtesy of pathea games

That is where The God Slayer enters the conversation. Developed by Pathea Games, the upcoming open-world RPG takes place in an Eastern-inspired steampunk world ruled by divine beings known as Celestials. Players take control of Cheng, an Elemancer who uses elemental powers fueled by qi while seeking revenge against the Celestials who destroyed his family. Players will master fire, water, earth, metal, and wood while exploring a sprawling metropolis and battling godlike enemies.

The similarities to Avatar are impossible to ignore, even if the game is using a Chinese elemental system rather than the animation’s. Elemental combat forms the foundation of gameplay, with powers interacting dynamically with the environment. Fire consumes wood, water extinguishes fire, steam forms from heated water, and earth can obstruct attacks. Players can approach combat however they choose, creating combinations through elemental interactions and customized abilities. The game also offers various factions, multiple approaches to missions, political intrigue, and a large open city filled with allies and enemies.

While The God Slayer is not an official Avatar game, it may be the closest fans ever get to a true RPG built around elemental mastery. The martial arts-inspired combat, elemental powers, and Eastern-influenced setting immediately feel similar to Nickelodeon’s beloved series. Whether the game ultimately fulfills its ambitious vision remains to be seen, but right now it represents something that the official franchise has struggled to deliver for years: a fully realized RPG built around the fantasy of controlling the elements. If no one wants to make the ultimate Avatar RPG, The God Slayer may end up doing it by accident.

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