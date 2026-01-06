One Solved GTA 6 Problem Makes The Wait Hurt Less

There’s no telling if Grand Theft Auto 6 will actually come out in 2026, or if it’ll be delayed one more time into 2027. After a couple of delays, the window for this highly anticipated sandbox has given players little information regarding when they can expect it in their hands. That being said, some good news revolving around a negative rumor might alleviate some concerns and reignite some hype.

GTA 6 is expected to be the most ambitious game in the series yet, with a larger open world than GTA 5, filled with details that will keep players immersed for hundreds upon hundreds of hours. Similar to Rockstar Games’ other title, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 will be a demanding game for any system, whether you are on a console or PC. As a result, there could be some limitations for playing GTA 6 when it launches, preventing some players from enjoying their experience in full.

GTA 6 Leaks Posed A Huge Issue Regarding The Game’s File Size

Even if some players say they’ll play GTA 6 regardless of its file size, some leaks were suggesting that the space the game would take up would be cumbersome for even the most dedicated fan. Originally, leaker TheCanadianGTR on X shared that GTA 6 could have a file size upward to 676.7 GB, an enormous scale that could take up an entire console’s library space.

This bad news surrounding GTA 6 had serious implications, implying that players need to clear their system space to even have a chance at playing Rockstar’s newest game. Some consoles don’t even have a storage space above 500 GB, meaning that players might need to purchase 1 TB external drives to download everything GTA 6 has to offer. Even if you are the most hardcore Grand Theft Auto fanatic, it’s doubtful that a file size of that caliber would be met with enthusiasm.

The 676 GB number came from an Xbox listing for GTA 6, according to the original social media post. After hearing this, many fans scrambled to figure out whether or not the post had any validity, showing just how informed people want to be regarding every detail about this game. Thankfully, enough research made everything far clearer in a short amount of time.

Small Details Debunked Concerning Rumor For Worried Players

As players investigated the file size rumor, they noticed that the Xbox listing lacked some key details. The 676 GB size was described for “Xbox One Compatibility,” but GTA 6 is not releasing for that former gaming platform. Instead, GTA 6 is known to come out only on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and other modern systems. Any indication that it would come out on older devices is a clear indication that the “leak” was fake.

In all likelihood, the file size will be shared months before GTA 6 launches, giving players a good way to prepare in advance for any requirements the game might have. This extends to whatever PC demands the game might bring, including optimal hardware needed to run the game without crashing, stuttering, or other issues.

Any news regarding the file size of GTA 6 is likely to come soon in 2026, alongside the game’s price and any extra editions being offered. Realistic prices for GTA 6 are more in speculation than the file size, as it would be shocking if Rockstar created a game that took up as much space as some consoles have room for storage.

Ambitious Content Will Still Create An Enormous Title

Even with the rumor debunked, GTA 6 will definitely still be larger than most games, including other AAA titles releasing in 2026 and beyond. GTA 5 is roughly 100 to 120 GB for modern PC installations, but its sequel could easily be twice that size, putting it close to 200 or 250 GB for players looking to download it. Future updates could add more post-launch too, adding tens of gigabytes more to the base game later.

From what little we know right now, GTA 6‘s ambitious scale is meant to put it beyond other games in a variety of categories. A larger open world than GTA 5, incredibly high quality graphics, realistic physics, and detailed environments are just the tip of the iceberg regarding how advanced the game is planned to be. Each of these things might inflate the game’s files, causing it to take up far more space than players might expect.

Yet, that file size will still be manageable, just not around the standard 40 to 100 GB that most games occupy within the AAA space. The experience within the game itself might make whatever file size it takes up worth it, but that mostly comes down to individual preference. Without being large enough to become a problem, Grand Theft Auto 6 will undoubtedly find its audience easily even with an above-average cost to storage space.

