Insider Says Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Decades Ahead of Other Games

A recent post by an insider reveals that Grand Theft Auto VI is light-years ahead of its competition. Fans of the GTA franchise have suffered some devastating blows of late, thanks to one delay after another. Most recently, the game was slotted for a solid release in May 2026, but that date was pushed to November 2026 seemingly out of nowhere. While it’s important for Rockstar Games to get everything just right with GTA VI, it still hurts to have to wait. This new intel about the game suggests that what finally arrives will be well worth the delay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On November 13, 2025, industry insider Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly posted on X that people have no idea what they’re in for when GTA VI finally arrives next year. According to his information, the game is incredibly ambitious for Rockstar. He added that it’s unlike anything that any other developer has been able to do now, or for the next 15-20 years. That’s certainly a bold claim, but seeing as the game has been in development for longer than some players have been alive, it makes sense that the devs are pouring everything they have into it.

GTA VI isn’t just a Polished GTA V: It’s so Much More

Image courtesy of Rockstar Games

Kiwi Talkz had some more information to spill, specifically regarding why Rockstar doesn’t drop its games on PC on day one. The reason is optimization, as the developer lacks the bandwidth to test the multitude of PC configurations while also testing and preparing for consoles. GTA VI is going to be a game with massive scale, and he pointed out that Nintendo needed one year to optimize The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for a single console. Because GTA VI is significantly larger and requires optimization for the PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S, diving into PC optimization is a non-starter.

We’re actually 92% of the way to GTA 6 if you count from the GTA 5 launch (September 17, 2013).



This is the final stretch. pic.twitter.com/htVcup1wjF — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 16, 2025

Rockstar understands the landscape of its release potential and wants to avoid the release-day trap that’s struck Bethesda’s games so often. The company would rather release a perfect game later for platforms like Steam than drop it when it’s not ready. In the meantime, it appears that Rockstar is focusing all its efforts on optimization for the current generation of consoles, while keeping PCs on the back burner. Rockstar did the same thing with Red Dead Redemption 2, another massive open-world game that was ahead of its time, which didn’t receive a PC release right away.

While this new info from Kiwi Talkz is undoubtedly interesting and enticing, it’s not going to make fans want to play GTA VI any more than they already do. Rockstar has always enjoyed a dedicated and large fan base that eagerly awaits the next entries in their franchises. Does it hurt that the last GTA release was in 2013? Sure! Still, most players would likely agree that it’s far better to wait for something good than get an early release of a bug-ridden nightmare. Given the scope of this reveal, the game will be so impressive that it will buy Rockstar another 13 years to work on GTA VII.

How much better do you think GTA VI will be than its predecessor? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!