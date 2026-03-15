Pokémon Can Finally Perfect Something Nintendo First Tried With Another Series

The Pokemon series has always evolved by experimenting with the worlds players explore. Early titles like Pokemon Red and Blue focused on simple regions filled with routes, caves, and towns. Over time, the series expanded those ideas through larger environments and deeper exploration mechanics. Most recently, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet fully embraced open-world design with a seamless region, allowing trainers to travel freely across landscapes in ways that were impossible on older hardware.

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This constant evolution means each new Pokemon project carries the potential to redefine how players interact with the world. With the official reveal of Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves, one idea immediately formed in my head. The idea instantly brought to mind the sky islands from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which introduced floating landmasses high above Hyrule. With a name like Pokemon Winds, I hope that Game Freak will expand this and implement floating islands in Generation 10 and create a whole new way to explore Pokemon.

Floating Islands Could Transform the Pokemon World

Image courtesy of Game Freak

Floating islands could completely change the world of Pokemon. Most regions are grounded in forests, mountains, and oceans. Even in open-world titles like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, exploration still takes place largely on the surface of the region and neglects the sky. The concept of sky islands could change that completely. Instead of exploring only across fields and valleys, players could travel vertically through the world.

Islands suspended in the air would create new ecosystems where different species of Pokemon could live and evolve. Flying-type Pokemon would thrive here and allow them to fully explore their nature. Floating islands would introduce a new category of environment. One where trainers could encounter flying Pokemon nesting high above the clouds or rare species that only thrive in isolated sky habitats. This idea fits naturally with the design philosophy of the franchise and would take it to the next level.

We’ve seen each generation of Pokemon expand on the core pillars of exploring, catching Pokemon, and battling. Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves are a milestone, as it will be Generation 10. The first trailer already revealed expanded water biomes, which fit its name, but it also needs to explore the sky to match this. Fully fleshing out the world above would add such an interesting element to the Pokemon series and take it to new heights, literally.

Zelda Proved the Concept Works But It Was Not Fully Explored

image courtesy of nintendo

Nintendo already experimented with floating islands through The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The game introduced large landmasses hovering above the kingdom of Hyrule. Players could travel between the ground and the sky using various traversal mechanics. Yet, while the idea was visually impressive, the concept was not pushed as far as it could go. Some islands contained puzzles or shrines, but many areas felt sparse. The sky layer often functioned more as a series of challenges rather than fully developed locations filled with life and reasons to explore.

That approach worked for the design of a puzzle-focused adventure game like Zelda. However, the Pokemon series thrives on living ecosystems and discovering creatures in natural environments. Because of that, floating islands in a Pokemon game could feel far more active and populated. A sky ecosystem filled with Pokeémon would instantly feel more vibrant than empty puzzle spaces.

It would allow for flocks of flying Pokemon traveling between islands, nests built into cliffs, and rare species that only appear at extreme altitudes. The concept could transform the vertical dimension into a true habitat rather than a simple traversal feature. Game Freak could even succeed in another area where Zelda dropped the ball and make traveling from one island to another easier and more engaging. The best part is that the series already offers multiple ways to make this work.

Pokemon Horizons Could Be the Key to Making It Work

image courtesy of the pokemon company

One aspect that excites me about environments in the sky is how players travel between them. Traditional Pokémon exploration relies on walking, riding creatures, or flying between cities. With sky-based environments, Game Freak could greatly expand travel by air, and there are two already established ways it could do that. Including multiple ways to traverse the skies would give players more options and showcase how this feature changes the game.

The first option would be to improve the already existing flying mechanics. Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Scarlet/Violet already can fly or glide, even if it’s for short periods. Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves could take this to the next level and offer complete freedom when flying on the back of a Pokemon. Players could use any number of Flying-type Pokemon or those capable of flying to move from the ground to the sky islands and between them. This feels like a natural upgrade from previous mechanics and a great way to celebrate Generation 10.

Another idea that immediately comes to mind is the airship used in Pokemon Horizons. In that show, characters travel across the world aboard a large flying vessel. A skyship could function as a mobile base where players manage their team, store items, and plan their next destination. From there, trainers could explore different floating islands scattered across the region. The ship might even allow players to scan for rare Pokemon habitats, spend time with their team, and even act as a base of operations with customization options.

For longtime fans like me, the idea of exploring a sky filled with floating islands feels like the next step for the series and a way to show that Pokemon games thrive on discovery. Expanding exploration upward into the clouds would add a fresh sense of adventure while giving the world a new layer of depth. With lively ecosystems, airborne travel, and rare Pokemon species living in the clouds, the franchise could turn floating islands into one of the most exciting environments the series has ever explored.

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