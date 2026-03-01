Pokémon Gen 10 Would Be Stronger If It Brings Back One Thing From Sun & Moon

The future of Pokémon is nebulous right now, with little to no information regarding the 10th Generation of the mainline series after the launch of the Legends: Z-A spin-off. Representing a major milestone for the franchise, the Gen 10 games have a lot to live up to, with every fan wishing for different features and system changes going forward. Although it’s impossible to please everyone, one postgame element in Pokémon Sun or Moon might help celebrate Pokémon‘s history in the best way possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Every mainline Pokémon game has introduced some new innovation to the series, from the Tera transformations in Scarlet & Violet to the Gigantamax forms from Sword & Shield. It’s easy to assume that another gimmick or mechanic will exist in Gen 10, but it’s hard to tell what systems from past games will make it back. While spin-offs like Pokémon Legends: Z-A brought back Mega Evolutions, it’s almost impossible to know which elements of past titles will become part of any new game.

Pokemon Gen 10 Needs To Bring Back Sun & Moon’s Special Trainer Battles

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Fighting important Trainers of past Pokémon games is always an exciting event, from challenging Red at the top of Mt. Silver in Pokémon Gold & Silver to seeing former Champion Cynthia appear in the postgame of Pokémon Black & White. However, the best instance of former legends coming to battle once again exists in Pokémon Sun & Moon, as well as Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon from the 7th Generation. Through a system called the Battle Tree, players could go up against legends of the past in epic showdowns.

Similar to the Battle Tower or Battle Subway from past games, the Battle Tree is perhaps the most refined version of this postgame system in the series. By earning Battle Points (BP), players can climb through courses to eventually take on Special Trainers, who include a number of familiar faces. Cynthia, Blue, Red, Gen 3’s Wally, and a variety of other faces all make the Battle Tree fascinating as an excellent way to bring back popular figures from the franchise.

The Battle Tree’s restrictions also help prevent players from automatically defeating these Special Trainers with over-leveled or “broken” teams at their disposal. Most Legendary Pokémon are banned from the Battle Tree, while allowed creatures have their level balanced at 50 universally. This creates a sense of competition and challenge that makes each Special Trainer battle far more exciting, calling back to when you first faced those characters in earlier adventures.

Challenging Familiar Faces From The Past Celebrates The Series’ History In The Best Way

Having Special Trainer battles available in Gen 10 in some way is a perfect way to honor the history of the series by highlighting the biggest battles from them. For example, having Champion Blue in Pokémon Sun & Moon‘s Battle Tree called back to the ultimate battle of the Gen 1 games, where that same rival became Champion of the Pokémon League right before you. Some of the most difficult encounters in the series generate tons of nostalgia for fans, making it a big moment when they can re-live those fights again.

With the Switch 2 seeing the re-release of Pokémon Firered & Leafgreen from Gen 3, there’s more looking back to the past than ever. Ten Generations of Pokémon games is a major milestone, so celebrating the past is more important than ever. Imagine if players had the chance to fight Steven Stone’s Metagross and Cynthia’s Garchomp at the same time, using new Gen 10 Pokemon to craft a thrilling battle.

Even spin-offs like Pokémon Legends: Arceus have done this in some way, having unique characters emulate past battles in the series. The toughest battle in Legends: Arceus was against Volo, who used Cynthia’s team seen in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, & Platinum alongside a dangerous Giratina. Repeat Pokémon battles are some of the best ways to get players invested in a new title, as connections to the past are an anchoring point they can latch onto in an unfamiliar setting.

It is unclear if any Special Trainer situations will show up in the mainline series’ next game, or if they will exist in postgame or main story content in any capacity. However, those who remember Sun & Moon‘s Battle Tree should desire Pokémon to include a similar feature in Gen 10, as doing so will strike a great blend between nostalgic and challenge in the context of a new title.

Do you think Special Trainer battles should come back for Gen 10? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!