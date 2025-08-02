Pokemon Gen 10 Rumor Reveals Starters and Legendaries of New Switch 2 Game

A new rumor about Pokemon Gen 10, aka the next mainline Pokemon game for Nintendo Switch 2, and the sequel to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, has surfaced online. Most notably, the new Pokemon Gen 10 rumor has details on the three starters. And according to this rumor, starters will not be recycled, but be brand new, as is always the case with mainline Pokemon games.

More specifically, the new rumor describes the Grass starter Pokemon as being Grass/Fighting and a “Wooden Horse.” Adding to this, it is claimed the Water starter Pokemon is a Water/Ghost type with “dead skin of snake.” And then, lastly, the Fire starter Pokemon is simple described as a “Phoenix,” and is said to be Fire/Physic.

The Legendary Pokemon of Pokemon Gen 10 are also mentioned by the rumor. To this end, one is described as being a “Horse with wings” and “pure Flying.” The other is described as being a “Horse with fins” and that is “pure Water.”

The rumor further claims the Nintendo Switch 2 game is set in the Xenia region, which is supposedly based on the Greek islands, with every island being unique from each other. And this region is supposedly home to extreme storms, especially in the sea and sky, and when storms get intense Pokemon get more aggressive and will attack you in groups.

Other details include the following: Professor being an 80-year-old philosopher, the bad guys being called Kratos, the Champion being your father, and a battle gimmick called “Divine Pokemon” that give different Pokemon in the game “hyper abilities” and even “new forms.” There is also word a type of Battle Frontier in the game and a cross-breeding system that results in new Pokemon.

Now, this entire rumor comes the way of 4chan so take it with a grain of salt. 4chan has a reputation for hogwash rumors, but over the years, some of the most random rumors from it have turned out to be true. Probability is working against this rumor, but there is a chance.

