Pokemon Confirms Gen 1 Games for Nintendo Switch Ahead of Pokemon Presents

With Pokemon Day fast approaching, many fans are eager to see what The Pokemon Company will reveal. At long last, a Pokemon Presents presentation has officially been confirmed for Friday, February 27th at 9 am ET. But apparently, there was at least one piece of news that just couldn’t wait. Along with revealing the official time for the Pokemon Presents showcase, The Pokemon Company has confirmed a longstanding rumor. Pokemon FireRed and Pokemon LeafGreen will return as standalone downloads for the Nintendo Switch.

Rumors about Gen 1 finally being playable on the Nintendo Switch have been circulating for a while. Now, fans eager to embrace the nostalgia on Nintendo Switch are finally getting a chance. The 2004 Gen 1 remakes, originally released for the Game Boy Advance, are coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. They will be released immediately following the Pokemon Presents presentation on February 27th. Here’s what we know.

Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen Coming to Nintendo Switch on Pokemon Day

Image courtesy of Game Freak

Given that this is the 30-year anniversary of the original Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green, fans might have expected these 1996 titles to return on Switch. However, The Pokemon Company is instead opting to re-release modern ports of the 2004 remakes. FireRed and LeafGreen retell the original story from the very first Kanto games, but with updated graphics and mechanics. And while many fans hoped these games might finally be available on Nintendo Switch, I don’t think anyone expected Pokemon to drop the news this early.

The Gen 1 remakes will be available as standalone titles via the Nintendo eShop immediately following the Pokemon Presents presentation. To celebrate, The Pokemon Company dropped a new trailer showcasing the remakes of the games that started it all 30 years ago. You can get a first look at LeafGreen and FireRed for Nintendo Switch via the trailer below:

Both games are already up for pre-order in the Nintendo eShop, with prices set at $19.99 USD each. They will be download-exclusive, meaning there are no physical copies planned (at least, not outside of Japan).

How to Watch the 2026 Pokemon Presents

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

I’ve got to admit, seeing this announcement before the Pokemon Presents has me curious to know just how jam-packed this showcase will be. With Kanto remakes already confirmed for Switch, it seems likely that The Pokemon Company has some other big reveals up its sleeves for the 2026 Pokemon Presents. In other words, the 30th anniversary livestream is one fans won’t want to miss.

The 2026 Pokemon Day showcase will take place on the official Pokemon YouTube and Twitch channels. It will begin airing at 9am ET. Reputable sources, including Serebii’s Joe Merrick, are reporting that the program is estimated to have a runtime of roughly 25 minutes. This is fairly long for a Pokemon Presents, and suggests that there will be plenty for fans to look forward to.

We’re just a week away from Pokemon Day 2026 and the official 30-year anniversary of Pokemon. And now, we know that a return to Kanto on Nintendo Switch is officially part of the lineup. That leaves fans to wonder… what else will we see during the livestream?

Will you be revisiting Kanto on the Nintendo Switch when these games arrive?