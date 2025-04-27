Pokemon Gen 10 Rumor Has Good News for Sun and Moon Fans

A new rumor about Pokemon Gen 10 on Nintendo Switch 2 has some good news for fans of Pokemon Sun and Moon. Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, and Nintendo have yet to announce the next mainline Pokemon game coming after Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which itself follows Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In the absence of official information though, there have been plenty of rumors about the next major Pokemon game. The latest makes some big claims about the next installment.

According to the latest Pokemon Gen 10 rumor, the game is going to have a similar map to Pokemon Sun and Moon, and be compromised of 12 islands that are protected by 8 “Divine Pokemon.” Of course, 12 islands means lots of water.

The rumor also claims the two cover art Legendaries are set to be “two Knights.” Meanwhile, it is said Ride Pokemon are returning and that there have been substantial improvements to both catching Pokemon and the visuals of the series.

Perhaps most notable though is word there will be no Pokemon Gyms, something only two mainline Pokemon games have done previously, and one was pseudo spin-off Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The other is Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Of course, not having Pokemon Gyms was a contentious aspect of Pokemon Sun and Moon, and will be a contentious aspect of Pokemon Gen 10 if this rumor is true. Emphasis on “if true” though. While this new rumor is making the rounds, the source of it is 4chan. In other words, take it with a grain of salt. While some of the biggest leaks in history have come from anonymous, random sources, more often than not these type of rumors end up being fake.

At the moment of publishing, none of the aforementioned trio has commented on this new rumor. And we don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, however, if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

