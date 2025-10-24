Resident Evil’s Most Underrated Character Could Finally Be Coming Back

Resident Evil 0 might be getting a remake, which means the franchise finally has the chance to bring back one of its most underrated characters. Rumors and speculation are swirling that, alongside Resident Evil: Code Veronica, the Resident Evil prequel that originated on the Nintendo GameCube could be next in line for a fresh remake. This is an exciting development for fans of the series as a whole and the prequel in particular, which has never really gotten the level of attention other entries in the series have achieved.

This might be because of its relatively minor place in the overarching narrative as a prequel, or because of its decision to shift focus away from franchise mainstays like Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine. Resident Evil 0 potentially getting a remake is a great chance for fans who missed out on this adventure to check it out. It’s also the perfect opportunity for Rebecca Chambers, one of the franchise’s most underrated characters, to retake the spotlight she’s deserved for years.

How Rebecca Chambers Factors Into Resident Evil’s Overarching Storyline

Rebecca Chambers has been a consistent fixture of the Resident Evil series since the very first game, but a prospective Resident Evil 0 remake might be her best chance to step into the spotlight she’s largely missed out on. Introduced in the first Resident Evil as the medic (and sole survivor) of the Bravo Team, Rebecca plays a supporting role for Chris Redfield in the latter half of his storyline.

Since then, Rebecca has largely only appeared in minor roles. A brilliant chemist, Rebecca’s willingness to throw herself into the line of duty was a commendable choice that almost got her killed several times. Later titles shifted Rebecca out of the field and into the lab, where her biochemical knowledge and expertise made her a crucial asset in efforts to combat the biohazard disasters that kept befalling the world. She’s one of the few Resident Evil mainstays to endure throughout the entire series, in part due to her largely being shifted off to the sidelines for games like Resident Evil 5 and animated films like Vendetta and Death Island.

Rachel has actually been playable in only a few games (including the Mercenaries modes that highlight her combat capabilities). Her sole starring role in the series so far remains Resident Evil 0. The prequel is largely focused on Rebecca and her efforts to survive the initial outbreak that later spread to Raccoon City, leading her on the path to eventually find Chris. Alongside Billy Coen, Rebecca proved herself more than just a rookie agent by fighting against hordes of the undead and the experiments of the Umbrella Corporation. While she may not be the most skilled fighter among Resident Evil‘s various heroes, her brilliant mind and wealth of resolve mean she’s been a crucial player in the franchise even from the sidelines

Rebecca Chambers Stands Out From Resident Evil’s Other Heroes

Rebecca is the earliest example of Resident Evil incorporating a grounded perspective on the zombie outbreak. As the youngest and most inexperienced member of the S.T.A.R.S. teams sent to investigate the Spencer Mansion, Rebecca could become believably overwhelmed by the chaos of the situation. This made her a crucial emotional entry point for gamers playing as Chris Redfield, who had otherwise been stoically confronting hordes of the undead with little in the way of terror peeking through his facade.

Compared to the other characters in that game, Rebecca had a believable sense of fear and stress. She could even break down in some scenes — but that never stopped her from being an asset to Chris (and the player). Rebecca is crucial to Chris’s survival, setting up her eventual role as a genius chemist who could provide the necessary knowledge and expertise to combat the biohazards and viruses concocted by the villains of the franchise.

By the time of the animated movies, a more mature Rebecca effectively became one of the de facto commanders of the BSAA, providing crucial assistance to the heroes as they fought their way through hordes of the undead and the corrupted creations of the franchise’s villains. Compared to the combat-heavy approach of other heroes like Leon Kennedy, Rebecca stood out even more as a cerebral planner and reluctant fighter.

Despite being a genius, Rebecca feels more like a normal person than her action-genre-inspired co-stars. It’s something she shares with more modern protagonists like Ethan from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil 8: Village, with the terror of the situation feeling so much more real when it’s threatening her than the gruff Chris or cool Leon. This is one of the reasons Resident Evil 0 endured with the fans who loved it, presenting a rare opportunity for more grounded characters to take part in the fight against Umbrella and the forces that rose up in the wake of that corporation’s collapse. Her arc may not have reinvented the wheel, but Rebecca’s growth remains an underrated arc in the history of the franchise.

I’ve Been Dying For Rebecca To Come Back, And A Resident Evil 0 Remake Would Do It

It’s easy to understand why Rebecca doesn’t dominate the spotlight in an action-heavy series like Resident Evil. Her expertise makes more sense applied on the sidelines, away from the battles that dominate much of the series. That doesn’t mean her fans haven’t missed her. Especially as the newer entries in the series have focused more on the moral ramifications and costs of experimentation on people, Rebecca’s expertise would give her a unique perspective on how the series develops.

Rebecca’s experience in both the lab and in the field makes her uniquely positioned to carry the series forward, especially if the overarching narrative is incorporating new villains and their own efforts to create terrifying new viruses and monsters. Her recognizability as an expert in the field might make her too valuable to the series as a support character, however. If Rebecca is the “big good” of the established Resident Evil series, then keeping her out of the limelight in new entries of the series makes a certain amount of worldbuilding sense.

As a result, revisiting Resident Evil 0 might be the best chance Rebecca has to get another starring role in the series. It’s not a bad idea, either, especially if the game retains her arc with Billy. Initially overwhelmed by the dangers surrounding her, that game’s plotline focused on Rebecca coming into her own as a field agent and developing an unlikely bond with Billy as they fought their way through monstrous threats.

If the rumors surrounding a prospective Resident Evil 0 remake are true, then the expanded game could incorporate more focus on Rebecca’s character arc and highlight the human elements that make her so compelling. She could get more depth and experience, highlighting her growth from a rookie medic to a committed hero. It could also establish for new gamers why older fans of the series still carry such a torch for the character and highlight why she deserves more love from the fandom. If Resident Evil 0 is set to have a remake, then longtime fans of Rebecca Chambers will finally get the return they’ve been waiting years for.