Silent Hill: Townfall Has One Simple Choice to Make

Without the right changes, Silent Hill: Townfall can easily be compared to other titles, losing its luster as an interesting new entry in the psychological horror series. Comparisons to Silent Hill 2 are unavoidable, but there are already some similarities in Townfall that players could point to that make it even harder to escape the shadow of that legendary title. The direction of Townhall‘s story already looks interesting, but it could become incredibly memorable by changing one aspect of the series that the past games’ narratives had.

The plot of Silent Hill: Townfall is largely hinted at through the game’s initial trailer. Protagonist Simon Ordell seems to be the next victim of the titular town, being called to the island of St. Amelia at the request of a mysterious voice through a pocket television. Already, the game has a unique feel compared to other Silent Hill experiences, putting players in a first-person perspective akin to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard or Resident Evil Village to help it stand out.

Silent Hill: Townfall Should Only Have One Clear Ending To Its Psychological Story

Past Silent Hill entries have been defined by their stories, with Silent Hill 2 having multiple endings based on your actions throughout the game. These endings have different interpretations and meanings, with some even acting as hidden Easter Eggs that add some light humor to the dark themes of the game itself. However, Silent Hill: Townfall could move in a bold direction by choosing not to have an alternate ending of any kind, instead having a linear path that players remember for its finality.

This rejection of open-ended Silent Hill finales could help relate to Townfall‘s themes, establishing it as something that can stand on its own compared to past titles. The idea of Simon trying to “put things right” in Townfall could easily translate to success or failure, but a definitive ending on either path might be more interesting than players being able to do both. Mechanics and gameplay have a chance to support this outcome too, molding your experience into one where you have to accept the past regardless of your actions.

Silent Hill 2 Is Famous For Multiple Endings Players Unlock Through Their Actions

Silent Hill 2‘s remake adds even more endings to the game, leading to eight conclusions based on player decisions. Many of these conclusions are unlocked based on how players interact with various characters and events, giving each ending a personal element that correlates to how you interpret the larger story. The psychological guilt of the main character is vivid during Silent Hill 2‘s final moments, but how they proceed with the truth of their actions is completely up to the player in many regards.

Endings in Silent Hill 2 are almost like achievements or secrets in some ways, giving a level of replayability to the horror experience. Reaching the “Dog” or “UFO” endings requires a New Game+ run of the game, with the remake requiring it as well to unlock special endings made in addition to the original title. By some players’ standards, these endings are what help you learn more details about Silent Hill 2‘s story, re-contextualizing parts of the narrative you would only understand by learning its secrets the first time in your original playthrough.

Other Actions To Separate The Two Games Could Help Townfall Stand On Its Own

Having a single ending is an easy way to make Silent Hill: Townfall different from Silent Hill 2, but there are other ways this goal can be achieved. If Konami wishes for Townfall to have Silent Hill 2‘s level of replay value, they can introduce other story elements for players to experience. For example, perhaps Simon never runs into another character in St. Amelia, only encountering recordings and monsters rather than anyone human. Solving puzzles and picking up pieces of the past may be the only way players figure out the mystery behind the game’s title.

Another theory could be a rougelike formula for Townfall, with Simon reviving where he wakes up in the waters near St. Amelia every time he “dies” from an enemy. Steady progression in the same vein as Returnal might create an ethereal experience, with parts of the town subtly changing each time the player reaches a certain point in the narrative. Silent Hill 2 may have defined the staples of the series felt in Silent Hill: Townfall, but some subtle gameplay changes are necessary to craft a stand-alone game players will remember.

