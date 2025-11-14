3 Games That Are the Perfect Silent Hill Replacements

The Silent Hill series is alive and well in 2025 thanks to the Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f. And with a Silent Hill 1 remake and Silent Hill: Townfall on the horizon, it’s been a long time since Silent Hill fans were eating this good. Still, fans of that foggy town went about a decade without anything new to play, and several developers stepped in to fill the psychological horror void. Below is a list of three excellent games to play if you need to scratch your Silent Hill fix. I won’t be including any of the many P.T. knockoffs, but if you’re looking for one of those, consider checking out Visage, Luto, and Infliction.

Here are three games that fans of Silent Hill will love.

3) Tormented Souls

Image courtesy of PQube

Tormented Souls is a 2021 survival horror game from the team at Dual Effect. It’s billed as a throwback to classic survival horror games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. That means a large, detailed world to explore, plenty of puzzles to solve, and spooky monsters to fight off with whatever’s handy.

It definitely skews a little closer to classic Resident Evil in some respects. Tormented Souls used a fixed camera angle, and you can optionally turn on tank controls. However, there’s still quite a bit of Silent Hill here, especially with its monster design. Plus, many of the puzzles require actual thought, which is definitely a Silent Hill feature. RE puzzles are iconic, but not exactly brain-teasers.

Tormented Souls 2 released on October 23rd, 2025, so if you fall in love with the first one, there’s another creepy world to explore. This time, you’ll trade the spooky hospital for a quickly decaying villa where you’re trying to stop a cult from taking your sister.

2) Alan Wake 2

The first Alan Wake game is more of an action-adventure game than its sequel. With that in mind, fans looking for something like Silent Hill are probably fine to skip directly to Alan Wake 2. It’s a masterpiece that takes full advantage of its enormous budget.

Like the Silent Hill series, Alan Wake 2 deals with two different realities. The mind-bending journey this takes Alan and the new series protagonist, Saga, on is one of the finest page-turners in video game history. Once you start, you’ll have to know where this story goes, and thankfully, the conclusion is a satisfying one.

Heck, Alan Wake 2‘s vibe is so similar to the great Silent Hill games that one of its DLC stories is essentially a joke ending from your favorite Silent Hill game. Instead of dogs controlling everything, the Number One Fan story puts you in the shoes of Wake’s biggest fan as she fights off fans, a werewolf, and a werewolf bicycle. It’s perfect.

1) Detention

The Silent Hill series is one of the best examples the video game space has of great psychological horror. Sure, some of the monsters are scary and the environments are often pulse-poundingly terrifying, but the real horror is what’s happening behind the scenes. The developers are masters of using everything at their disposal to make you feel deeply uncomfortable.

Detention might be the closest we got to a classic Silent Hill game in the 2010s when the series was dormant. It’s a horror game without many jump scares, using its unsettling atmosphere to convey that feeling of abject terror. It’s a relatively simple 2D side-scroller that knows how to keep the story moving with a well-paced plot, but it importantly knows when to slow things down, leaving your spine tingling as you uncover what’s going on in this take on 1960s Taiwan.

Developer Red Candle followed up with Devotion, which explores religion instead of politics. Controversially, the game was pulled from Steam after an Easter egg referencing Xi Jinping was found. You can still purchase it on the developer’s website if you want to see Red Candle’s take on a P.T.-inspired horror game.

