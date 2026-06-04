Star Wars: Jedi 3 May Be Making the Smartest Possible Choice

One of the most anticipated Star Wars games in development right now is Star Wars Jedi 3, or the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This third installment in the Jedi series is set to once again follow Order 66 survivor Cal Kestis, but the circumstances of this next story have yet to be revealed. That being said, some recent rumors may provide clues around the third game’s narrative, hinting at story details many players were hoping for.

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Star Wars Jedi 3 news comes alongside the upcoming Star Wars Zero Company and Star Wars: Galactic Racer, two titles in the same iconic universe with very different genres. The single-player action RPG approach of the Jedi games have captured many fans, especially with Jedi: Survivor refining the combat and open world mechanics of the series to its best iteration yet. While many systems players enjoy from Star Wars Jedi are likely to return in the third game, the story of that sequel is causing the most speculation.

Star Wars: Jedi 3 Is Rumored To Take Place After A “Small Time Jump” For An Older Cal Kestis

Recent reports from an article by Eurogamer reveal some comments about Star Wars Jedi 3 revealed by the co-founder of the Insider Gaming site. On the site’s weekly podcast, EiC Tom Henderson claims he was told that “Cal was going to be older in the game, so I don’t know if they’re doing like a time jump or something.” Although Henderson clarifies that this information was shared little under one year ago, this implies that a time skip might take place in between Jedi: Survivor and Jedi 3, matching many player predictions.

No further details were provided to give context on this supposed “time jump,” including how long it might be from one game to the next. For all we know, Star Wars Jedi 3 could take place a single year after Jedi: Survivor‘s events, or even decades after with a much more seasoned Cal Kestis. Either of those options would create vastly different games, so if anything, Henderson’s comments have only fueled more theories and rumors.

With big upcoming Star Wars games playing around with different parts of the universe’s timeline, it would make sense for Jedi 3 to follow a similar pattern. For example, Fate of the Old Republic is going back to the Star Wars setting placed hundreds of years before the first chronological movie, while games like Zero Company are going to the Clone Wars between Episodes 2 and 3. For many fans, having Jedi 3 take place outside of the typical era of The Empire before Episode 4 is a breath of fresh air, opening up a number of new possibilities.

Events From Jedi: Survivor Give Plenty Of Room To Move Forward In Star Wars’ Timeline

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Star Wars Jedi: Survivor already has the building blocks for Jedi 3 to create its story, including having a time skip of its own following Jedi: Fallen Order. That game begins with Cal having become a far more competent Jedi, leading a small team in the process. At the end of Jedi: Survivor, Cal and his loved one Merrin are on the planet Tanalorr, a secluded world supposedly outside the reach of The Empire. After a haunting betrayal, Cal also is taking care of the daughter of someone once his enemy, setting up a web of relationships.

An older Cal Kestis might be one on Tanalorr whose managed to build a sanctuary from The Empire, perhaps outlasting them after their defeat by The Rebellion. Star Wars Jedi 3 could pick up in a variety of places, either placing Cal back into conflict with The Empire during the events of Luke Skywalker’s path, or returning him to the galaxy once the New Republic faces new threats from among the stars. Either way, having the narrative take place far removed from Survivor‘s ending is a refreshing prospect.

More Interesting Story Events Could Come From Changing The Setting Of Star Wars: Jedi 3

Personally, I would prefer if Star Wars Jedi 3 ditched The Empire entirely, presenting Cal and his allies with a new threat to face. Instead of another cameo from Darth Vader, it could be interesting to see Cal’s setting change to match his slight temptations to use the Dark Side toward the end of Jedi: Survivor. The last game hinted at Cal having to contend with a darker path, so perhaps the threat of the Sith could go beyond Inquisitors and Vader.

Exploration of the secrets of Tanalorr would be welcome too, as the planet is hardly as explorable as some other worlds once you reach it in Jedi: Survivor. Perhaps a hidden threat on that planet drives the plot of the next game after the time jump, or something related to its secrecy forces Cal into action once again. To see a video game original character like Cal Kestis gain a satisfying end to their trilogy should be a priority, so story events for Jedi 3 will need to have some weight.

If the rumors behind the time skip are true, it opens the door for less concrete elements of the Star Wars mythos to be explored by fan-favorite game characters. In the same way that The Mandalorian TV series takes place in an underrated era of Star Wars, the Jedi series could skip ahead to a period fans are unfamiliar with. By doing so, Star Wars Jedi 3 might be the most interesting game in the series through one smart narrative choice.

Do you think it’s a good idea for Star Wars Jedi 3 to start with a time jump? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!