Street Fighter 5 Beats SF6 In One Crucial Way

Even though Street Fighter 5 was a game that ended in a good state through well-developed final Seasons of content, Street Fighter 6 is undoubtedly the better game. Incredibly realistic graphics, an expansive single-player RPG mode, and refined versions of legacy characters have solidified the fighting game as one of the best ones in the genre right now. However, when it comes to content offered to its players, Street Fighter 6 is somewhat struggling compared to its predecessor.

Season 3 of Street Fighter 6 is in full swing, with DLC character Alex arriving as the game’s newest fighter on March 18, 2026. With long-forgotten character Ingrid closing out the Season, the game’s success is likely to produce a Season 4 with new fighters too. With balance changes, Battle Passes for World Tour cosmetics, and other updates, some players have noticed a lack of content in one category.

Street Fighter 6 Has Barely Created Any Meaningful Character Cosmetics Since Its Launch 3 Years Ago

Arguably the biggest problem with Street Fighter 6 is how little content is being made available for online competition, such as Outfits for its core cast of characters. Unique cosmetics seem exclusive for World Tour single-player characters, providing smaller items to customize a personal fighter. Collaboration events seem geared toward those single-player “create-a-character” cosmetics too, with crossovers with series like Spy x Family, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Monster Hunter barely providing anything meaningful.

This isn’t to say World Tour cosmetics aren’t being used by players, but when compared to normal Ranked, Vs., or other multiplayer modes, it’s obvious where most of the game’s new content is going. Detailed character Outfits are few and far between, with alternate EX colors for even widely used fighters like Ken or Ryu also being rare. Despite how well received new characters are in Street Fighter 6, the lack of cosmetic content for the growing roster has left fans scratching their heads.

To break things down further, the most costumes a character has in Street Fighter 6 is four. While many of these are incredibly detailed with their physics to match certain character’s fighting styles, others are just re-skins of nostalgic looks for those fighters. For example, Ken has only three Outfits, with one just being his simple red gi from Street Fighter 2. Ken’s other Outfits are his default look and an admittedly unique red leather jacket from Street Fighter 6‘s concept art, but nothing beyond that.

Street Fighter 5 Had A Wide Assortment Of Character Skins For Players To Choose From

One of the reasons why Street Fighter 6‘s lack of Outfits is so surprising is how many similar cosmetics existed in Street Fighter 5. Nearly every character had upwards to five or more drastically different skins, with each sometimes having multiple colors too. Chun-Li alone has 19 unique outfits beyond her default, including a full collaboration skin from Darkstalkers through a Morrigan homage. To draw comparisons back to Ken, he has seven Outfits in SF5, including Dante and Rathalos armor inspired looks from Devil May Cry and Monster Hunter respectively.

Some of Street Fighter 5‘s Outfits were reflections of other Capcom franchises, representing creative crossovers, or unique ideas that put some personalization in character selection. Roster-wide track suits, nostalgic appearances, or holiday-themed skins were all on the table, especially later in the game’s life cycle. The sheer quantity of Outfits in Street Fighter 5 was expected in the sequel to some degree, so each collab or update that doesn’t introduce new cosmetics seems somewhat strange.

Focus On Battle Pass Items & World Tour Accessories Distracts Capcom From Other Content

Out of the many controversial decisions in Street Fighter 6 from its development, this is one that gets brought up more whenever new content is dropped. New Battle Pass routes that come with new characters usually feature smaller accessories or items meant for World Tour, but not for the other modes used widely in the game. A singular character color sometimes offered in this manner seems like a very small reward to spend money on compared to a complete outfit Street Fighter 5 once offered.

As it stands right now, mods offer more cosmetic options than the game currently does. The most recent update introduces Outfit 4 costumes for characters Dee Jay and Elena, but summer-themed fits for only two character still feels like a small amount. While battles from World Tour or the Battle Hub offer tons of personal customization through cosmetics, the Fighting Ground modes are lacking in that department.

This lack of costumes for various main roster fighters may reflect a higher cost in their development, but Capcom will never escape the comparisons to Street Fighter 5 if they continue to release Outfits in small amounts. With the potential of cool collab skins having come and gone in Street Fighter 6 too, it reflects how cosmetics may be a lower priority this time, unfortunately showing one aspect of the previous game that was more abundant.

What do you think of the number of Outfits in Street Fighter 6 right now?