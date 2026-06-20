Street Fighter 6’s Newest Character Has Convinced Me To Love The Latest DLC Content

Yasmine is the latest DLC character for Street Fighter 6, hailing from the Philippines as a highly mobile rushdown fighter and newcomer to the series. Much like Manon, Marisa, Luke, JP, and Jaime, Yasmine joins a growing roster of brand-new fighters, offering a completely new fighting style for veterans and beginners to try. Based on reactions to her gameplay trailer, both I and many fans are extremely excited to try Yasmine out, as she represents an evolution of the iconic franchise’s traditions.

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Not everyone is happy with the roster of Year 4 Character Pass fighters coming to Street Fighter 6, as Yasmine is only one of several newcomers coming with that DLC. Including the inclusion of Tifa from the Final Fantasy series as a guest, each of the Year 4 fighters of Yasmine, Bosch, and Arjun have never been in a Street Fighter game before. While Bosch was a central figure in the World Tour story mode, Yasmine’s status as a fresh face to the series left many fans apprehensive until they saw how her gameplay worked.

Street Fighter 6’s Yasmine Trailer Shows How Exciting Newcomers Can Be In The Year 4 Character Pass

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Everything in Yasmine’s gameplay trailer conveyed an exciting play style, with the character using fast-paced moves and attacks to rushdown her opponents. Wielding a Karambit knife, Yasmine uses a variety of rapid slash strikes combined with aerial mobility that easily makes her one of the most aggressive fighters in Street Fighter 6. Swift overhead options give Yasmine great mix-up potential through the trailer alone, implying that she will be an oppressive foe whose tools feel great when breaking through a player’s defense.

Some powers over wind seem to be at Yasmine’s disposal too, creating a flowing series of attacks that may be tied to a special move. These attacks also empower her knife, giving her access to something called Bayani Mode to make her much stronger. Big launching attacks and other powerful moves are tied to Bayani Mode, including a way to throw Yasmine’s knife as a projectile. The knife travels behind an opponent, returning for a deadly boomerang-like strike that already has me excited to pressure rivals through overwhelming offense.

Other mobility tools like Yasmine’s Talim ng Hangin special move offer the character more ways to get into Bayani Mode for her empowered attacks. A bold front flip with multiple follow-ups adds even more layers to Yasmine’s assault, with some versions of it even leaving the character plus on block. Frame advantage and other anti-air tools balance out the character, but her super moves add some hype as well. In particular, her Nakatagong Lakas Super Art 2 allows Yasmine to use Bayani Mode moves without leaving the state, giving her surprising utility alongside an already impressive arsenal.

Yasmine’s Origin Is Displayed Through Multiple Impressive References That Makes The Character Even Cooler

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Yasmine’s design is incredibly unique compared to other characters, using her Philippines origin as a source of inspiration for other visual elements. For example, Yasmine’s spiky hair and Karambit knife almost make her character silhouette resemble a Philippine Eagle, a creature that is also known for fast movements. This matches the character’s air-based powers and highly mobile fighting style, beyond just naming her moves after concepts based on her country’s main language.

The colors of Yasmine’s attire also reflects the colors of the Philippines flag, with striking red, blue, and white patterns with a golden sun motif on her upper shoulders. The Karambit knife itself is also a direct tie into the fighting styles native to the Philippines, representing a style defined by mobility and deception. Original fighting styles with the Karambit are designed to keep the knife hidden, using fast movements to conceal a deadly blow. Yasmine has a number of quick striking moves that embody this philosophy, adding to how the character’s design is comprised of many referenced layers.

Future Character Releases Are Exciting Because Even Long-Time Fans Have No Idea How They’ll Play

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The play style created for Yasmine in Street Fighter 6 might have some similarities to other past fighters, such as Makoto or Ibuki, but her wealth of unique inspirations create something far more distinct. In my opinion, Yasmine is one of the coolest new characters for Street Fighter in years, showcasing not only Capcom’s mastery of SF6‘s systems at this point, but also their eagerness to create something new. With no legacy moves or styles to fall back on, Yasmine represents pure creativity, in both her origin and combat approach.

Hopefully, this will apply to Bosch and Arjun in the Year 4 Character Pass as well, creating two characters who play differently compared to every other Street Fighter regular. Even without World Tour to flesh characters out, Capcom has been good about communicating the appeal of these characters through Yasmine already. The split personality of a confident fighter while her hair is up to a shy and apologetic figure when her hair is down makes Yasmine have an interesting duality, giving her a personality that players can find charming right away.

If other characters have a combination of cool moves, interesting personalities, and layered inspirations, they will be just as welcomed as series regulars some fans wanted in this DLC. Although we aren’t getting Vega, Dudley, or other famous fighters, Yasmine’s introduction shows how newcomers are just as exciting when presented well. While it remains to be seen if Arjun and Bosch will follow suit in Street Fighter 6, Yasmine has me hopeful for their debut in the game’s roster.

What do you think of Yasmine after her Street Fighter 6 gameplay trailer? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!