Sub-Species is Subnautica Meets Space Invaders

There’s something instantly intriguing about any game that dives into the deepest parts of the ocean. It taps into that natural curiosity about what could be hiding in places we still barely understand. Sub-Species, a newly announced 2.5D underwater shooter from Howling Hamster Entertainment, leans hard into that mystery. The pitch alone feels like it belongs in that space where retro cool meets modern ambition. It’s stylish, moody, and the new trailer sets the tone for a world that feels totally alien and a claustrophobic nightmare, all at once.

But the hook that jumps out right away is how Sub-Species blends the atmospheric tension of Subnautica with the aggressive arcade energy of Space Invaders. You’re piloting a full 360-degree submarine deep under Earth’s oceans while dealing with alien life that wants you gone the moment you show up. Exploration is slow and deliberate. The combat hits from every direction. It creates this weirdly compelling mix of “alone in the deep” and “fight your way out,” which is a vibe that doesn’t show up often in underwater games.

Underwater Exploration With an Arcade Heart

Courtesy of Howling Hamster Entertainment

Sub-Species takes place far beneath the ocean after a catastrophic alien outbreak, and everything about the setting leans into that sense of dread mixed with wonder. You’re dropping into contaminated zones, weaving through collapsed structures, stumbling across lost expeditions, and poking at technology that probably should have stayed buried. Even from the trailer, there’s a strong emphasis on mood. Levels feel handcrafted, uneven, and unpredictable in a way that pushes you forward because you want to see what other horrible monstrosity is hiding in the next trench just over yonder.

This is where the Subnautica side of the comparison really shows. The world is dark, lonely, and almost too quiet, broken up by flashes of color and life that feel completely unnatural. Players will feel like they are entering an alien world without ever leaving Earth. That design angle fits perfectly with the ocean setting. It carries the awe that usually comes with underwater exploration, but blends it with tension every time your lights cut through a new corridor.

Play video

But Sub-Species isn’t only about wandering the ruins of the world. The moment enemies swarm in, the tone shifts into something far more frantic. The submarine rotates freely, letting you shoot in any direction. Enemies come from everywhere. It’s that fast, reactive arcade energy that feels pulled straight from Space Invaders and similar classics. The trailer shows bursts of combat that look simple on the surface but demand quick thinking once multiple threats appear at the same time. This mix of calm tension and sudden chaos looks like it could create a rhythm the genre doesn’t usually explore.

The game also leans into smart tools rather than relying only on firepower. Mines, flares, dodge bursts, and resource management add layers that give the combat a tactical edge. You’re not just blasting everything that moves. You’re deciding whether to risk a tight tunnel, whether to burn resources, whether to go after a reactor, or pull back and regroup. It’s that combination of environmental pressure and arcade movement that really makes the Space Invaders comparison land.

A Retro Spirit With Modern Presentation

Courtesy of Howling Hamster Entertainment

One of the standout things about Sub-Species is how proudly it wears its inspirations. It takes cues from retro shooters like Sub-Terrania while pairing that old school DNA with modern lighting and pacing. The deep ocean is already a perfect playground for tension, but the team seems committed to making each environment feel handcrafted rather than repeating the same visual loops.

Sub-Species is still in development for PC with a Steam demo coming soon. Based on the reveal alone, though, it has a clear identity and a style that immediately stands out from its peers. Underwater shooters are rare enough these days, but one that mixes exploration, retro combat, and a creeping sense of “what is lurking down here” is even rarer than rare. If you’re into that blend of eerie discovery and vintage arcade pressure, this one is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

