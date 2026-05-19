Subnautica 2’s Desire To Adopt Feedback Comes With One Big Exception

Feedback is an important part of Subnautica 2‘s ongoing development, with a two to three year long Early Access period already planned to take a multitude of player opinions under consideration for the game’s direction. Developer Unknown Worlds is notorious for allowing the direction of their projects be largely determined by playtesting, applying and focusing on what players are interested in the most. However, for the Subnautica series, one consistent request is likely to be shot down again due to how it conflicts with foundational themes.

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After a long period of publishing legal battles, the Early Access for Subnautica 2 finally launched as of May 14, 2026, to massive initial success. Quickly becoming one of the fastest played game releases on Steam for this year, Subnautica 2‘s early impressions are largely positive, with feedback already starting for the game’s eventual improvements. As a sequel, this title has many of the same systems as the previous game, leading to some fans drawing similar criticisms that the original Subnautica saw years ago.

Subnautica 2 Developers Have Stuck To Themes Of Non-Violence By Not Adding Weapons To Their Underwater Survival Games

Courtesy of Unknown Worlds

One of the biggest complaints from the first Subnautica was a lack of defensive options available to the player when exploring the world. Beyond a simple pocket knife for self-defense, players had no way of protecting themselves against the huge Leviathans and other dangerous wildlife on the aquatic world they crash land on. This was entirely intentional by design, as original Subnautica creators have gone on record to say that the project was part of a goal to “create a game that didn’t push violence,” according to an Unknown Worlds interview with Euro Gamer.

Lead game designer Anthony Gallegos made this point, while emphasizing how Subnautica 2‘s themes expand upon that idea further. The sequel’s main story focuses on wildlife preservation, with players seeking to fight off a dangerous “bloom” that agitates and mutates the plant life on a new water-filled alien planet. Curing corrupted life is far different from eliminating it through violence, even if it is hostile against players along with animals that want to snack on you for lunch. One of the ever-present themes of the Subnautica series is avoiding confrontation, a theme that is continued with its successor.

Reinforced concepts of co-op collaboration in Subnautica 2 only make the non-violent approach of the game easier to see. Even together with multiple players, there are no solutions available to “kill” or “destroy” wildlife that poses an obstacle. Despite you and your friends having access to a variety of unique sci-fi tools, none of them have the capacity to remove a threat from the world itself. Again, this is all by design, as the overall ethic of Subnautica and Subnautica 2 is built off that specific constraint.

Multiple Instances Of Feedback Haven’t Made Developer Unknown Worlds Budge

Touching on additional interviews with Galligos, further quotes have gone into the question of non-violence deeper, with the creator saying “I think it’s a point of resistance we’ll get repeatedly while making the game [Subnautica 2].” Galligos went on to say that while they want to iterate on players feeling frustrated that they can’t defend themselves, the Subnautica series was never about manufacturing the biggest weapon to solve your problems. Many fans would likely agree with this sentiment, referring to the unique horror-like situations that feel far more exciting due to how you can’t fight back.

Even if players continue to ask for bigger weapons in Subnautica 2, it’s unlikely that Unknown Worlds would ever budge on what they’ve already established. The series has never been a traditional survival game, but rather something that has stood alone from others in the genre through its commitment to non-violence. Not only has this reinforced its themes of environmental conservation and appreciation, but it also helps preserve the best parts of what players would consider the “true Subnautica experience.”

Removal Of Obstacles Through Weaponry Would Deprive Players Of Subnautica’s Unique Tension

Finding creative solutions to avoid the most dangerous parts of a Subnautica world is part of what makes innovation in the series so enjoyable. Even in Early Access, Subnautica 2‘s first examples of gameplay show how players can construct unique devices, vehicles, and other tools to survive longer in a harsh underwater world. If player feedback created nothing but bigger and bigger weapons to simply annihilate whatever stood in someone’s path, the game would become boring over time.

Aggressive impulses from players in most games might cause them to be frustrated by the constant array of obstacles they just can’t destroy in Subnautica 2. Yet, this non-violent framework prevents you from being a destroyer, but rather an investigator, explorer, and scientist, capturing player creativity rather than their capacity for domination. From my perspective, I hope that Unknown Worlds never listens to players to only desire an improved arsenal, as giving them access to more weapons would take away from the extremely focused vibes of their survival games.

Those who focus on nothing but weaponry and violence in this Early Access title are also missing out on tons of other content. Everything from base building, finding story secrets, and discovering new biomes is far more interesting than just slaying a Leviathan, in my opinion. With Subnautica 2 entering its playtesting state, feedback surrounding those topics are far more likely to be adopted than furthering concepts of violence seen in many other games.

What do you think about Unknown Worlds’ commitment to non-violence in Subnautica 2? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!