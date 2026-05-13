Subnautica 2’s Early Access Might Last Far Longer Than Players Think

A variety of different gaming projects sometimes go through an Early Access period, with the upcoming release of Subnautica 2 entering playtesting itself in May 2026. These windows are opportunities for players to get previews of games in their current state, but also for them to provide feedback to help titles grow for an official 1.0 launch. However, Subnautica 2 seems to be setting itself up for huge adjustments, with a planned Early Access time frame much longer than most games.

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After the debacle of Subnautica 2‘s publisher and developer legal battle, the game is finally ready to enter players’ hands for Early Access. Depending on the game and its genre, Early Access can last any amount of time, sometimes going on for a year or more or only acting as a refinement period a month or two before release. Some of the most acclaimed games in recent memory have benefited from Early Access periods, including some nominated for Game of the Year for their official versions.

Development For Subnautica 2 Is Planned To Evolve Over Two Years Of Early Access Testing

Subnautica 2 was a game with a planned Early Access since it started development, similar to the first title that preceded it. However, a recent interview with Polygon revealed that this Early Access has a much longer roadmap than players expected, according to to game design lead Anthony Gallegos. Along with creative media producer Scott MacDonalad, developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment plans on having the game in Early Access for at least two years, possibly longer depending on player feedback.

This extra long refinement period reflects Unknown Worlds’ commitment to understanding what players want out of their games. Based on statements from MacDonald, “It was always clear to me that the foundational belief was that the earlier they [Unknown Worlds] could get something into the hands of players, the better,” revealing why the Early Access is coming so soon after the legal settlements. Further comments state that Unknown Worlds’ opinion is “it was always better to get that early validation and rework from there alongside players than not.”

Being able to “get the game out there and see what players think” seems to be a priority of Unknown Worlds, with a longer Early Access period giving the community more time to steer the game’s ongoing direction. Much like other great survival games, Subnautica 2 is much more likely to play to its strengths and patch out its weaker elements due to the additions players suggest. A greater amount of time dedicated to Early Access will allow the development team to truly recognize what the majority of players are interested in, and expand those experiences.

Detailed Feedback From Fans Across Multiple Iterations Has Helped Other Games Grow

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Subnautica 2 isn’t the only game where a long Early Access has helped refine it into a polished product. GOTY nominees like Hades 2 or massive award winners like Baldur’s Gate 3 both can attribute a lot of their appeal to exposing players to their content with Early Access. Even now, hits like Slay the Spire 2 are using their long Early Access times to refine an already enjoyable experience into something its players can dedicate themselves to.

Dead Cells, Darkest Dungeon, Kerbal Space Program, and Rust all have between 1-4 years of Early Access as well, before they had a 1.0 release to great success. Cultivating an audience through an Early Access’ small improvements and updates gives plenty of room for development to discover the recipe for that game’s evolution. Large testing experiences aren’t even new to those behind Subnautica 2, as the original Subnautica went through three years of Early Access before releasing to mass acclaim.

Taking Time To Manage Player Expectations Will Help Subnautica 2’s Final Version Shine

Unknown Worlds founder Charlie Cleveland has further points to make with Polygon regarding how appreciate the studio was for Subnautica‘s Early Access period. From one quote, Cleveland says “The community actually helped drive the core direction that the franchise has been known for, as a survival game.” Other feedback for the first game’s Below Zero expansion revealed that “they [players] didn’t like the story that much,” based on another statement from MacDonald. The direction of Subnautica was largely based on community desire, helping craft such a memorable game.

Although the first gameplay trailer for Subnautica 2 shows off already refined looking underwater survival mechanics and co-op adventures, there is likely a lot left to be done before the game can be released. With a longer time dedicated to getting player feedback, Unknown Worlds has a larger window to apply changes through frequent updates. Differences in vision, commitment to new ideas, and continual feedback can all be addressed better when the studio doesn’t feel pressured to have the 1.0 version in players’ hands as soon as possible.

The wealth of experience behind Unknown Worlds in managing a longer Early Access period will inevitably help prevent the game from becoming stale too. As players get to view and contribute to Subnautica 2‘s growth, the community that is fostered from the Early Access’ efforts will go a long way into helping shape an excellent survival experience.

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