Subnautica 2 Reveals First Gameplay Trailer Ahead of Early Access Release

Since it first released in 2018, Subnautica has secured a place as one of the most beloved survival games of the last decade. That means that fans of the original and survival gaming enthusiasts alike have been on the lookout for its sequel. Subnautica 2 was first announced back in 2024. Since then, the game has hit some stumbling blocks that made its future look uncertain. But at long last, Unknown Worlds is preparing to launch Subnautica 2 in Early Access on May 14th. Ahead of that release, we just got our first in-depth look at gameplay.

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Unknown Worlds hosted a pre-launch showcase for Subnautica 2 on May 9th via the official Subnautica YouTube account. This event gave fans a more detailed look at what to expect when the game arrives in Early Access for PC via Steam and Xbox Game Preview next week. And that included the debut of a new gameplay trailer, offering a closer look at how the sequel’s gameplay will draw from what worked in the first Subnautica, while still offering fans something new to enjoy.

Despite delays and legal troubles, it’s safe to say that Subnautica 2 is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2026. It has garnered well over 300K wishlists on Steam alone. The game will deliver a new underwater survival adventure on a new alien planet that differs from the setting of the original Subnautica. Early cinematic trailers have given us a look at this fresh underwater world. But outside of a few teasers and dev vlogs, we haven’t really gotten a true, in-depth gameplay trailer for the highly awaited sequel… until now.

The new Subnautica 2 gameplay trailer debuted early on during today’s showcase. It gives players some insight into the game’s story, then dives right into showing off a few new and returning features in the underwater survival adventure. We got a look at a few new tools and weapons, not to mention the strangely beautiful creatures that inhabit this alien world. Though it is a short and sweet trailer, this new look at gameplay is packed with details that show off what’s in store when Subnautica 2 hits Early Access on May 14th. You can check it out for yourself below:

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Along with the stunning graphical improvements over the first game, this trailer shows off one of the other big changes from Subnautica. As you might have noticed, there are multiple divers on screen during many moments in this gameplay trailer. This highlights the co-op gameplay that will be featured in Subnautica 2, a major shift away from the first game’s single-player-only focus. Players will be able to explore the depths together with 4-player co-op during Early Access for both PC and Xbox. If you prefer the lonesome experience, you will, of course, be able to play Subnautica 2 as a fully single-player survival game, as well.

The Subnautica 2 pre-launch showcase also featured a ton of drops and Early Access rewards that players can grab in-game, as well as developer interviews with additional insight into the upcoming release. And throughout the conversation, we got to see plenty more clips of Subnautica 2 in action, so it’s well worth watching the replay. If this has you excited to check it out, Subnautica 2 arrives in Early Access on May 14th. It will be priced at $29.99 USD during Early Access.

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