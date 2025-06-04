Tekken 8 Fans Disappointed by Limited-Time Free Rewards

Tekken 8 and Karate Kid: Legends has announced a collaboration giving away from in-game items for all players on June 2nd. However, even the free nature of these goodies isn’t enough to make fans excited, with a majority calling the crossover lazy and pitiful. These feelings are compounded by the previous issues and controversies surrounding the game with Season 2 and how Bandai Namco has handled the game.

This crossover comes in time with Karate Kid: Legends, which recently hit theaters on May 30th. To celebrate the movie, Bandai Namco has added items themed around the film to Tekken 8. This includes the Karate Kid: Legends Hoodie Set, which can be found under the free items tab in the Tekken Store. The hoodie features a yellow and orange design and the Karate Kid: Legends logo.

Unleash your inner warrior with the FREE Karate Kid: Legends hoodie! 👕



1. Unlock Karate Kid: Legends Hoodie Set under Free Items in the TEKKEN Shop.

2. Customize your character and get ready for battle!



Watch Karate Kid: Legends, exclusively in movie theaters! @KarateKidMovie pic.twitter.com/nhbumUKiam — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) June 3, 2025

Customization has been a complaint in Tekken 8 for a while now, and many feel this crossover was wasted after seeing the reward. While the hoodie can be equipped for most characters, it doesn’t alleviate the expectation of wanting more from the developer.

Tekken 8 has had a rocky reception that has grown more negative over time. Season 2 has seen a lot of criticism and the reveal of DLC fighter Fahkumram has seen this increase. Bandai Namco has been working to address these feelings, but one has to wonder if the damage has been done.

Tekken 8’s reputation can easily be turned around with the right choices, especially as the fighting game moves into Season 3. Fans have been begging for a Waffle House collaboration and Katsuhiro Harada, Tekken 8’s director, revealed he tried to make it happen. Perhaps this is the golden ticket that will reverse how fans feel about Tekken 8 thus far.