Far Cry Multiplayer Project Reportedly Rebooted

Far Cry is one of Ubisoft’s most well-known series, with the last title being Far Cry 6 which released in October 2021. Since then, fans have been eager for the next entry in the series, which many have assumed to be Far Cry 7. That said, a different Far Cry project, known as Project Maverick, has recently shared some news that has fans excited. In fact, this news comes at a time when many thought Project Maverick was being canceled altogether.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Insider Gamer shared an exclusive story about Project Maverick’s reboot and how it ties to the Far Cry series. Project Maverick is headed by Ubisoft Montreal, which was working on both Far Cry 7 and Project Maverick. But what exactly is Project Maverick and how does it tie into the series?

Far Cry Extraction Shooter via Insider Gaming.

Project Maverick is a multiplayer-focused extraction shooter Far Cry game. The setting would take place in Alaska, giving players a harsh environment full of danger. Players would encounter wild animals, AI soldiers, harsh elements, and of course, other players as they try to survive and extract.

With the reboot, it remains unclear how much will be changed about Project Maverick as Ubisoft has not made an official comment. But the current theory is Ubisoft wanted to streamline the game and restarting from the ground up was easier than fixing things as development continued.

There is no known release date for the title, but according to Insider Gamer, playtesting has already begun for Project Maverick and has received positive feedback. Reports from the studio indicate that internal feelings believe a 2026 release date to be unlikely, which means Ubisoft would have plenty of time before release.

The change to the well-known Far Cry formula was also praised thanks to gameplay and movement changes. As development continues on Project Maverick, more changes will likely be revealed as well. The spareness of the details makes it hard to get an actual idea of the project, but if the early indications are true, Ubisoft is on the right track.

Far Cry 6.

The Far Cry series has seen much praise across its various titles, but also a fair amount of criticism. One of the main complaints of the most recent games is how Ubisoft handles open-world games as they’re all of the same broad formula. Far Cry 3 remains one of the best-reviewed, largely in part to its villain and writing.

Far Cry 7 and Project Maverick both hope to shake up the formulaic nature the series has been known for as of late. While fans wait for more details, the rest of the series still holds up fairly well, and many titles are currently on sale. These are the perfect way to satisfy your Far Cry itch.