Blue Prince Update Fixes Broken Saves

As Dogubomb’s Blue Prince continues to climb the top of the player count charts, the room-solving puzzle game has gotten its latest update today on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. This adventure roguelike game was released to the public with a demo a few years ago, but it finally brought the exploration of Mt. Holly in all of its glory on April 10th. With it taking the second spot on Metacritic’s Best Games of 2025 list after the critical acclaim garnered by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Blue Prince is a safe choice for console and PC players to dive into if they are looking for a key source of puzzling challenges and tons of note-taking. In these Blue Prince patch notes, a fix has been made to the broken saves bug.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last week, Blue Prince received an update tackling a few performance bugs, mainly targeting the later parts of the game. The first batch of patch notes from two weeks ago solved the mystery behind the save data issue that had players losing their progress if they began a new journey through another save slot. This time around, the bug will fix an issue where the save data files go back a few days, which was detailed as a problem within the internal backup system at Dogubomb. A few notes pertain to the later parts of the game, so be aware of light spoilers ahead.

These patch notes are available for Steam users and will be released for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 users later this week.

Take a look at the full patch notes for the Blue Prince update below:

Fixed SAVE FILE bug that caused some user’s save files to roll back several days to an older, prior save state. This bug was caused by our internal save backup system which has now been disabled.



Temporarily disabled the Main Menu credits from auto-playing on idle as this was causing issues when players would click “continue” within a few frames of the credits starting.



Fixed some typos.