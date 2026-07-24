This Nintendo Series Peaked 7 Years Ago, but a New Game Could Finally Surpass It Soon

Over the years, I have been a diehard Nintendo fan. Many of its franchises are among my most favorite in all of gaming. Years pass, new hardware arrives, and countless sequels promise to be bigger and better, and sometimes we see a single game define these series. However, there is a double-edged sword, as it not only makes it harder for new games to surpass it, but often leaves fans frustrated when a game doesn’t match their standards. And when I think of one of my favorite Nintendo series, I immediately know the best game in the series, and why its follow-up was so disappointing.

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For me, this is Fire Emblem, and I cannot stress enough how much I loved Fire Emblem: Three Houses. So much so that I still boot it back up when I get the itch to play a strategy game, even seven years later. It remains the high point for the series and set a standard that I didn’t think could be beat. Especially after the disaster that was Fire Emblem Engage’s characters and stories. But from everything I’ve seen on Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, I actually have hope that Nintendo will be able to build upon the success Three Houses established.

Seven Years Later, Fire Emblem: Three Houses Still Stands Above the Rest

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It is hard to believe that Fire Emblem: Three Houses is already seven years old. I still remember spending the week leading up to release talking with my friend about which house we would join. When I settled on Dimitri, the best boy, it shaped my entire playthrough and perspective of the game. By the time the credits rolled, I immediately wanted to start another playthrough and experience things through Claude’s perspective. Few strategy RPGs encourage multiple playthroughs as naturally as Three Houses did, and I still regret not completing every single one.

The game’s greatest strength was its story and characters, both of which pushed me and many others to want to keep playing. Instead of presenting a simple conflict between heroes and villains, it offered competing ideals through Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and the Church of Seiros. Every route dove deeper into the lore and made me question my thoughts on the game’s narrative. That layered storytelling made Fodlan feel like a living continent where every choice carried weight, and no faction existed without understandable motivations.

Gameplay reinforced those emotional connections. Teaching students at Garreg Mach Monastery, planning lessons, developing skills, and then watching those same characters fight on the battlefield created an investment few strategy games have matched. The social systems were not distractions from combat but strengthened it by making every victory and every loss feel earned. That combination of tactical depth and character development is why many players still consider Three Houses the best Fire Emblem game ever made.

Fire Emblem Engage Failed to Capture What Made Three Houses Special

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After Fire Emblem: Three Houses, fans like me were naturally beyond excited for Fire Emblem Engage. The visuals looked incredible, and the Emblem Ring system was the best way to celebrate the series’ history while offering a modern entry. Then there was the actual strategic gameplay, which is some of the best in the series yet. However, the excitement surrounding Fire Emblem Engage faded quickly when the protagonist designs were revealed, and disappeared completely after experiencing the story.

Compared to the political intrigue and moral complexity of Three Houses, Engage returned to a far more traditional fantasy narrative centered on defeating an evil dragon. The story didn’t even come close to matching what Three Houses offered. One moment. Alear was mourning the death of his mother, and then the next Vander, a trained knight and the protagonist’s protector, was adamantly insisting on washing your laundry. It was just so out of touch that it completely turned me away from the game. Then there was how awful, and I cannot stress this enough, the character design was across the board.

The contrast between the narrative and characters became impossible to ignore. Three Houses succeeded because players became attached to its world, relationships, and difficult choices as much as its battles. Engage excelled in its gameplay but lacked the same emotional investment. Instead of feeling like the next evolution of the series, it felt like a step backward in storytelling. For a franchise increasingly known for memorable characters and branching narratives, that disappointment left fans hoping Nintendo would eventually revisit the formula that worked so well.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Could Finally Deliver the Sequel Fans Have Been Waiting For

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Everything shown so far suggests Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave understands why Three Houses was so beloved. Rather than introducing another completely disconnected setting, Nintendo has confirmed that the game takes place in the same world as Fodlan, albeit during a different era. Familiar elements such as Sothis, returning systems inspired by Three Houses, and a multi-route structure immediately make it feel more narratively interesting than Engage ever did.

The premise is equally promising. Players follow four protagonists competing in the Heroic Games while pursuing very different personal goals. Between battles, they can explore the capital city of Dagsion, recruit allies, train units, venture into dungeons, and manage limited preparation time before the next major conflict. Those features suggest a stronger blend of exploration, character interaction, and strategic planning, hopefully one that finds a good middle ground between Three Houses and Engage.

Nothing guarantees that Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will surpass Three Houses, but for the first time in years, it genuinely feels possible. Revisiting the world that produced the franchise’s greatest success while expanding its gameplay systems is something I am beyond thrilled about. I even loved Fire Emblem: Three Hopes, the musou spin-off of Three Houses, so another game set in the same world is a dream come true. If the story delivers compelling characters, difficult choices, and the same emotional investment that defined Three Houses, this could become the new gold standard for the series and finally end the seven-year reign of one of Nintendo’s finest strategy RPGs.

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