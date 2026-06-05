5 Video Game Series That I Never Want to End

Gaming has grown considerably, with many series staying with players through childhood, adolescence, and adulthood. They evolve alongside the industry while continuing to deliver the experiences that made fans fall in love with them in the first place. Whether through memorable characters, innovative gameplay, or expansive worlds, some franchises feel impossible to replace, even decades later. There have even been attempts by other developers to dethrone these games, and many of these have failed, showing that these series are here to stay.

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However, the gaming industry is constantly changing. Studios close, trends shift, and beloved franchises sometimes disappear for years at a time. That makes me appreciate these enduring series and the countless memories they have provided me. I can think of many series that have seen releases across multiple console generations. Among these are some that I never want to see go away, and these five represent some of my favorite gaming series that I hope continue to get new releases years from now.

5) Soulcalibur

image courtesy of bandai namco

The Soulcalibur series has always occupied a unique space within the fighting game genre. Developed by Bandai Namco, the franchise built its reputation around weapon-based combat, setting it apart from its competitors. Since the original Soul Edge arrived in arcades in 1995, the series has delivered memorable characters such as Mitsurugi, Sophitia, Nightmare, and Ivy. Later entries have even let players create their own characters and tell their own stories.

My strongest memories come from Soulcalibur II and Soulcalibur III. The second game’s inclusion of guest characters such as Link, Spawn, and Heihachi made every version feel special. The fluid combat system rewarded skill without being inaccessible, creating matches that were exciting regardless of experience level. The afternoons spent playing these games with my brother stay with me still, and I love booting up Soulcalibur III on the PS5 now and then to relive these moments.

The latest entry, Soulcalibur VI, launched in 2018 and was well received by critics and fans. While the series has been quiet since then, there is still strong interest in a new installment, and Bandai Namco has not officially canceled it. Modern fighting games are experiencing a resurgence thanks to titles like Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8. That momentum could create the perfect opportunity for Bandai Namco to bring Soulcalibur back with updated visuals, online features, and a new generation of warriors.

4) Fire Emblem

image courtesy of nintendo

Nintendo’s Fire Emblem franchise has undergone one of the most impressive transformations in gaming history. Originally debuting in Japan in 1990, the strategy series remained relatively niche for years. That changed significantly after characters from the franchise appeared in Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series, helping introduce audiences worldwide to its strategic gameplay and memorable cast of heroes. Then Fire Emblem Awakening changed it forever, making the series more mainstream.

I first discovered Fire Emblem through the Game Boy Advance era, and even though I was bad at the game, I became heavily invested in it. I loved the unique blend of tactical combat and character development, especially the permanent death mechanic, which added genuine tension to every battle. Losing a favorite unit could completely alter a playthrough, forcing careful planning, emotional investment, and the occasional restart. Every victory felt earned, and I always tried to keep my characters alive.

The series reached new heights with Fire Emblem: Three Houses in 2019, introducing some of the best characters and the series’ strongest narrative. Fire Emblem Engage had a similar effect but focused on gameplay and nostalgia. But I am hoping that Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will combine the two to become the greatest Fire Emblem game yet. With the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, it can also be the most visually stunning entry as well.

3) The Legend of Zelda

image courtesy of nintendo

Few franchises have influenced gaming as profoundly as The Legend of Zelda. Since its debut on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986, the series has consistently pushed the medium forward through exploration, puzzle design, and world-building. The story of Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganondorf has become a foundational part of gaming history, inspiring countless developers across multiple genres. We are even seeing the trio appear in a film thanks to Nintendo’s upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie.

Some of my favorite gaming memories come from exploring Hyrule. Whether it was discovering secrets in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, sailing across oceans in The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, or venturing into the vast world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, each adventure felt like stepping into a world filled with endless possibilities. The Legend of Zelda excels at creating a sense of discovery that few series can compare to.

Nintendo’s latest mainline entry, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, launched in 2023 and expanded upon the open-world foundation established by its predecessor. The game’s building mechanics and layered world design demonstrated that Nintendo is still finding fresh ways to evolve the franchise decades later. Given Nintendo’s track record, it is difficult to imagine a future where The Legend of Zelda stops surprising players, or a world where the series ever ends.

2) Final Fantasy

image courtesy of square enix

When discussing the greatest RPG franchises ever created, Final Fantasy is always part of the conversation and often leads it. Square Enix’s legendary series began in 1987 and has remained one of gaming’s most recognizable brands ever since. What makes the franchise remarkable is its ability to reinvent itself. Each numbered entry introduces new worlds, characters, and mechanics while maintaining the high production values and storytelling that fans expect. Square Enix has even completely changed gameplay across the mainline games.

My introduction to the series came through Final Fantasy VI, a game that completely changed my perception of video game storytelling. Later experiences with Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy IX, Final Fantasy X, and Final Fantasy XVI reinforced my love of the series. Each installment offered something different while maintaining a level of ambition that few franchises could match. Even when entries divide opinion, they rarely lack creativity.

The most recent release, Final Fantasy XVI, arrived in 2023 and embraced a more action-oriented combat system. Meanwhile, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth continued Square Enix’s ambitious remake project in 2024. Looking ahead, the franchise appears stronger than ever as the third part of the remake is on the horizon. Then there is Final Fantasy XVII’s eventual release. As long as Square Enix remains willing to take risks, Final Fantasy should continue thriving for years to come.

1) Pokemon

image courtesy of the pokemon company

No gaming franchise has had a greater impact on my life than Pokemon. Since the release of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue in the late 1990s, the series has become a global phenomenon spanning video games, trading cards, animation, movies, and merchandise. The core concept appeals to me fundamentally, as I love animals, experiencing adventures, and building strategic teams. There are few series in which I have played every single game, and Pokemon is absolutely one.

My earliest memories of Pokemon were playing Pokemon Blue on the way to school, relying on a plug-in light to see the unlit screen. Since then, every new generation has been a major event. I still laugh at the memory of my wife leading me around Best Buy after I picked up my copy of Pokemon Moon and started playing right then and there. Discovering new regions, meeting unfamiliar creatures, and assembling fresh teams created excitement that never seems to fade.

The franchise’s latest major titles include Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, which made the games open world for the first time, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which completely changed the battle style. The upcoming Pokemon Winds and Waves has even more opportunities to change up the series on the Nintendo Switch 2, and I cannot wait to see it. As the highest-grossing media franchise in the world, Pokemon shows no signs of slowing down. For longtime fans like me, that is excellent news because it remains the one series I truly never want to see end.

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