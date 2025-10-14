Blizzard Needs to Forget World of Warcraft and Bring Back This Classic Series

There was a time when Blizzard wasn’t defined by live service games, endless expansions, battle passes, and seasonal content. I remember a time when every Blizzard game was a complete product, an event to skip school just to play it all day. World of Warcraft can be seen as the start of Blizzard’s current direction, but it has begun to wear out its welcome. Gamers are growing tired of the decisions Blizzard makes, which is why I think it needs to look back at its roots, particularly with one of my favorite series by Blizzard.

I remember spending countless hours sitting in front of my computer playing Warcraft III. I enjoyed the first two games, but the third entry was a game-changer not just for me, but for gaming as a whole. I remember playing a fan-made mod that predated MOBA games, showing how versatile and powerful the game could be. Sadly, the iconic strategy series died once World of Warcraft became more popular, but now is the time for Blizzard to give it another chance.

Before WoW Ruled the World, Warcraft Ruled the Battlefield

image courtesy of blizzard entertainment

Before World of Warcraft became a global phenomenon, Warcraft was something entirely different. It was a strategy series that helped define the RTS genre itself. Long before players were exploring Azeroth, I was building it, one peon at a time. Warcraft: Orcs & Humans laid the foundation, but the sequel, Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness, turned the franchise into a major hit. Finally, Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos elevated the series to mythical status and solidified it as one of my favorite RTS games of all time.

I still remember the first time I launched Warcraft III and experienced the weight of its campaigns. It felt like a world in motion, full of interesting characters and engaging gameplay. Commanding armies of orcs, humans, undead, and night elves showcased the strategic elements, but showed the difference in loyalty, drama, and sacrifice in Blizzard’s storytelling. This was only enhanced by the expansion, The Frozen Throne.

But WoW changed everything when it launched in 2004. Its success was so overwhelming that it effectively ended the Warcraft strategy series. Blizzard shifted its focus to the MMO, and I can’t blame them, even if I hate the decision. But for nearly two decades, I’ve dreamed of Warcraft IV and what it could be.

A Return to Warcraft’s Strategy Roots Could Restore Blizzard’s Creative Credibility

image courtesy of blizzard entertainment

Blizzard’s creativity has dwindled compared to its past. The company used to be known for its experimentation and brilliant ideas, but World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, and Overwatch 2 feel stale and stagnant compared to past projects. This is why a return to Warcraft could be the answer. It wasn’t just a precursor to WoW, but a foundation of Blizzard’s storytelling legacy. It blended cinematic narratives and deeply engaging gameplay that the studio is known for, something it has lost.

World of Warcraft is not what it once was. The MMO is aging. Its expansions, while still beloved by its dedicated fan base, have struggled to capture the magic that once made Azeroth feel alive and mysterious. Meanwhile, the RTS genre is seeing a resurgence with Age of Empires IV, Company of Heroes 3, and indie games like Tempest Rising and Stormgate. These games remind fans how satisfying it is to build up bases and armies and command them.

Blizzard could reestablish itself as a creative leader in the industry with Warcraft IV. We’ve already seen another RTS series returning through Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV. Blizzard could release an entry that builds off the series’ foundation while modernizing it. I imagine sprawling campaigns with branching choices, deep base-building mechanics, and large-scale battles powered by next-gen technology. Azeroth’s history is deep, and a return to the strategy series could be the best way to showcase this.

As the RTS Genre Evolves, Blizzard Needs to Reclaim Its Throne

image courtesy of blizzard entertainment

The RTS genre has changed dramatically since Warcraft III dominated the scene. It’s more diverse, blending elements of survival, sandbox, and simulation. Players expect meaningful progression, narrative depth, and community-driven features. Warcraft III already did all this, and Blizzard could reclaim its reputation with Warcraft IV, even leading a new golden age of RTS games.

Picture the epic storytelling of World of Warcraft and Warcraft III across an evolving overworld. Choices could have big impacts on the world and persist across campaigns. Community tools could allow players to build custom maps and game modes that keep the game alive. Blizard could even create a fully cooperative campaign that lets friends and families play together.

As a lifelong fan, I miss the feeling Warcraft III gave me. Its narratives contained internal and external conflicts. I’ll never forget Arthas’ return and slaying of his father as he became the Lich King. Scenes like this show how talented Blizzard used to be, and I truly believe it could do this again. Blizzard stands at a crossroad today, its reputation having withered over the years. It needs to make a bold choice if it wants to survive, and Warcraft IV can be that choice.

