Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s Rarest Edition Is Back, but Not for Long

The Collector’s Edition for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a thing of beauty, but sadly sold out quickly upon its initial reveal. Launching on multiple platforms, fans that were fast were able to snag the deluxe version and get all the goodies that came with the game. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has had a good year, with developer Saber Interactive announcing more content coming in 2025. But for those who prefer physical rewards in addition to digital ones, it appears the Collector’s Edition for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has come back in stock, but only for a limited time.

The news that the Collector’s Edition of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 came via the Focus Entertainment Store, announcing a restock in addition to the sad news that the store would be closing soon. At the time of writing, this was only made available for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but it appears the PS5 version has already sold out. The Xbox Series X version of the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Collector’s Edition is still available, however.

The contents are of the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Collector’s Edition are:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

The Macragge’s Chosen DLC

The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Season Pass

Exclusive access to the full game four days before release*

The Ultramarines Champion Pack, with two unique cosmetics for your Heavy Bolter and Power Armour.

An exclusive Collector’s Box with a unique artwork

Lieutenant Titus: an 8.25 x 6.7″ resin statue, finely painted and detailed

The Collector’s Edition SteelbookⓇ

The Art and Making of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, a 172-page deep dive showcasing the work that went into making the game

While the in-game DLC and season pass were a main draw for some, the physical items make the Collector’s Edition worthwhile. Specifically, the Lieutenant Titus statue as it looks fantastic. The art book is another appealing item as well. Unfortunately, the four-day early access isn’t much good now, but it doesn’t detract from the overall bundle.

The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Collector’s Edition was exclusive to the Focus Entertainment Store, meaning it was the only way to get this version of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Fans could purchase it via resellers online, but this was usually with a high price markup.

This may be the last chance to purchase the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Collector’s Edition, so any fans who missed out on it the first time around may want to grab it now. Like the first release, the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Collector’s Edition cost $249.99.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 looks to be heating up, with 2025 bringing much more content. Warhammer 40K fans can look forward to a good future, as Amazon Studios is moving forward with the Warhammer 40K TV show starring Henry Cavill, a huge Warhammer 40,000 fan. The series has a lot of promise considering Cavill’s name and enthusiasm for the franchise.