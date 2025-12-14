We Need a New Game in This Great Pokemon Spin-Off Series That Ended 25 Years Ago

In addition to the main series games, Pokemon has given fans plenty of spin-offs over the years. From mobile games like Pokemon TCG Pocket and Pokemon Go to console spin-offs, there is no shortage of ways for Pokemon fans to engage with the franchise. But not all Pokemon spin-offs are created equal, and one series in particular is well overdue for a comeback. I’m speaking, of course, about the delightful combination of battles and mini-games we got with Pokemon Stadium and its sequel, Pokemon Stadium 2.

Japan got a taste of Pokemon Stadium first, with the Japan-only release of Pocket Monsters Stadium in 1998. Two years later, the global release of Pokemon Stadium would bring the game to N64 owners everywhere. With its 3D, animated battle animations and highly addictive mini-games, it was a hit. And its sequel, Pokemon Stadium 2, was arguably even better. Alas, Pokemon Stadium 2, which released in Japan 25 years ago on December 14th, 2000, was the last entry in the iconic series. But it shouldn’t be.

Pokemon Stadium Was a Spin-Off Masterpiece

Image courtesy of Nintendo and The pokemon company

Pokemon Stadium was one of the best-selling games on the N64, and for good reason. At a time when main series games were still using 2D sprites for Pokemon battles, Pokemon Stadium let you see them in action. Pokemon had unique battle animations when using their moves, making it the most engaging depiction of Pokemon battles the games had ever seen. You could even import your original team from Pokemon Red, Blue, or Yellow via the GamePak. In a time before Pokemon Bank or Pokemon Home, this felt incredibly impressive to young Pokemon fans like me.

While the 3D battles were a major selling point, my fondest memories of Pokemon Stadium and its sequel, Pokemon Stadium 2, are all about the mini-games. These fun little sequences let you face off against your friends to play as Pokemon completing tasks like eating sushi, accurately chopping wood, and more. Though relatively simple, these games were somehow endlessly entertaining.

Both Pokemon Stadium and Pokemon Stadium 2 gave fans a fun and different way to engage with the series. These days, we have many options to do this, with a whole host of mobile games and beyond. Yet while games like Pokemon Colosseum and Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness had some similar gameplay elements, we’ve not seen something quite like Pokemon Stadium since Pokemon Stadium 2 arrived 25 years ago. And it’s high time we did.

We Need a New Pokemon Stadium Game for the Switch 2

Image courtesy of Nintendo and The Pokemon Company

Once Pokemon went 3D in the main series games, Game Freak noted it didn’t see the point in more Pokemon Stadium games. The battles, it claimed, just weren’t as impressive now that Pokemon were 3D in the main series games. But Game Freak also noted that they might revisit the series one day, if they found a good reason. And what better reason than the shiny new Switch 2 and all its capabilities?

Pokemon fans can play the first Pokemon Stadium on the Switch and Switch 2 thanks to the Nintendo Classics library. It was added back in 2023 for Expansion Pack members, giving us a nice dose of nostalgia. But I think there’s room for a modern return to the Pokemon Stadium franchise as well.

The combination of a battle testing ground with full animations and fun mini-games for couch co-op is as appealing now as it ever was. And in a time when every game is leaning into online multiplayer, the potential to enjoy those mini-games in person and from afar is just too good to pass up. The Switch 2 hardware offers some options for Game Freak to innovate on its mini-games too. Imagine, if you will, Pokemon Stadium mini-games that use the Joy-Cons and Joy-Con 2 for a truly immersive experience.

It’s pretty unlikely my dream will be a reality, unfortunately. Pokemon Champions looks poised to offer the PvP battling component once offered by Pokemon Stadium, but without the mini-games. Still, I won’t pretend that Pokemon Stadium 3 isn’t on my list of wishes for Pokemon Day announcements in 2026.

Did you play Pokemon Stadium back in the day?