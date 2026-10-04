Sony Reportedly Bringing Back PS1 Series Last Seen in 2010

Sony is reportedly bringing back a PS1 series that debuted in 1999 and hasn’t been seen in any capacity since 2010. This was a spin-off, though. The last time there was a mainline release was in 2005 via the PS2. Suffice it to say, fans of the PS1 series in question have been starving to see it return. After 16 years, it looks like this wait may finally be coming to an end.

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There are two new reports pointing to the return of the PS1 series in question. One of these is less of a report, and more of a tease, but from one of the most reputable sources in the industry right now. This source is Nate the Hate. When asked if he had heard anything about the rumored new Ape Escape game, he did four ‘eyes’ emojis, followed by the following: “As I said a while ago, Sony is looking to bring back some dormant franchises.”

This lines up with a new rumor from thisiserfan, who claims that Sony has put studios on alert and is taking pitches for a new Ape Escape game. If this new rumor is accurate, then the revival hasn’t happened yet. The tease from Nate the Hate seems to suggest it is, though.

Can Ape Escape Deliver in the Modern Era?

At this point, there’s so much smoke there is certainly fire, but who has been, or will be, tapped to revive the classic PS1 series? The studio that once made it no longer exists. Meanwhile, Sony is probably not going to spend first-party resources on it. So it will probably be farmed out. And this is where expectations need to be reeled in. Unfortunately, there aren’t many studios set up to make a game like this and make it at a high level. And that’s because games like Ape Escape aren’t commonly made anymore, and the team that used to make those games has been scattered. In fact, many are probably no longer in the industry.

Additionally, it’s probably going to be made on a budget by a studio missing the pedigree associated with PlayStation studios. Because in 2026, what top tier developer is going to pass on making their own thing or working on a big IP in favor of making an Ape Escape game? Not many, if any. The best hope would be a top-tier indie studio doing it.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. We currently don’t have any official information, only unofficial information and speculation. And we do not expect PlayStation to comment, as it very, very seldom comments on rumors and speculation. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, what PS1 nostalgics can look forward to is a remaster of a 1999 PS1 exclusive arriving at the end of the month.