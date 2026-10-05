PlayStation First-Party PS5 Game Free With PlayStation Plus for 24 Hours

A PlayStation first-party game, a PS5 game developed and published by Sony itself, is free with PlayStation Plus for 24 hours, alongside three other games. Not only is the game a PlayStation first-party game, but it is also a PlayStation first-party game released this year, and a very timely one at that. Unfortunately, for those on PS4, there is no PS4 version of the game. That said, the PS5 game is free with all tiers of Sony’s subscription service: Essential, Extra, and Premium.

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More precisely, in addition to a 2024 Konami game — one of the best Konami games in quite some time — PlayStation Plus subscribers can currently grab San Diego Studio and PlayStation’s MLB The Show 26 for free. It includes three other games: Chained Echoes, Sniper Elite: Resistance, and Wobbly Life. This is the September 2026 lineup, which remains free until tomorrow, October 6. After this, it will be replaced with the October 2026 lineup. If any of these PS5 games are grabbed before then, they will be permanent additions to your PSN library, dependent on an active subscription. In other words, if your subscription lapses, you will lose access to every free game downloaded with PS Plus until said subscription is renewed.

While it may seem late to check out MLB The Show 26 in October, when a new installment will be out in March of next year, the timing is actually great because the MLB playoffs are live, with Game 1 of the World Series scheduled to happen on October 23. To this end, many are going to have baseball fever over the next few weeks. These same people may not want to pay $50 for the PS5 game, though. PlayStation Plus subscribers don’t have to.

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The Worst Game in the Series

Unfortunately, MLB The Show 26 is arguably the worst game in the series’ history. To this end, it has the lowest Metacritic score and the worst user review score. And it’s not even really close. The series typically scores in the 80s, but MLB The Show 26 sits at 73. This is even more reason not to spend $50 on it, and rather wait out and hope the next installment will be better. A free download, though, is worth it if you have baseball fever right now.

If none of these four games tickle your fancy, there are other options. For example, a “10/10 perfect” open-world RPG was recently added to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers, and subscribers are loving it.

PS Plus has three different tiers, but to get the monthly free games, you only need the base tier, which starts at $10.99 a month, $27.99 for 3 months, and $79.99 for a year.