New Day One Xbox Game Pass Game Looks Perfect for Silksong Fans

Metroidvanias like Hollow Knight: Silksong are special, giving fans of the genre truly fascinating and beautiful worlds to explore for many hours. Given the anticipation surrounding Silksong, it’s almost tragic to complete, as few other games match the polish it had in nearly every respect. However, Xbox Game Pass seems to be offering another promising Metroidvania as a Day 1 release, giving players another unique setting to dive into.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Team Cherry might release DLC for Hollow Knight: Silksong down the line, but for now, games of similar quality within its genre are scarce. Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass have greater access to good Metroidvanias, especially those releasing Day 1 on the service. Despite recent price increases to Game Pass, those who have it might be able to play one of 2026’s best Metroidvanias in just a few weeks.

MIO: Memories In Orbit Creates An Amazing Sci-Fi Metroidvania World

Courtesy of Focus Entertainment

MIO: Memories in Orbit is a game being developed by Douze Dixièmes and published by Focus Entertainment, acting as an indie title releasing on Xbox Game Pass Day 1. From even a glance, this game is gorgeous, with a distinct artstyle that crafts the Vessel, a space ship drifting in ruins among the stars. The technological marvels of the Vessel are on full display, showcasing a Metroidvania full to the brim with vibrant and haunting interconnected areas.

Exploration around this Ark of a space station will no doubt lead to many secrets, including the fate of the Pearls, the AI caretakers originally designed to care for the Vessel. You play as an android called MIO, a robot with many abilities you unlock as you continue throughout the game. Inspired by comics, anime, and paintings, this sci-fi experience has fluid gameplay much like Silksong, with a breathtaking world and nimble mechanics similar to Team Cherry’s impressive sequel.

As you journey into MIO: Memories in Orbit, you’ll be tasked with trying to save the Vessel and everyone who lives within it. Your mission to stop the ongoing blackout will be accompanied by a dynamic soundtrack, described as one that uses lo-fi beats and choral melodies to create significant immersion. The level of artistic detail in this title cannot be understated, from the world, enemies, and main character design.

The world of the Vessel is almost like a labyrinth, divided into unique areas similar to Silksong‘s variety of underground landscapes. The architecture, traps, and platforming sections all encourage precise movement and understanding of the world itself. This alone makes MIO: Memories in Orbit one of the best upcoming Metroidvanias of 2026, but some fresh features allow it to stand out too.

Freedom To Customize Your Playstyle Makes MIO: Memories In Orbit’s Gameplay Worth Checking Out

Courtesy of Focus Entertainment

The focus of MIO: Memories in Orbit‘s gameplay is “keep on the move,” perfectly describing the fast-paced movement of MIO’s actions. Each of the android’s actions are precise, from their attacks to how they dodge and weave away from enemy strikes. Those who’ve mastered Silksong‘s combat will find some familiar elements here, from MIO’s ability to cling to walls, grapple to certain points, or glide across the Vessel’s landscapes.

While you do unlock new abilities for MIO in typical Metroidvania fashion, many come in modules that modify and transform the main character based on your preferences. One of Silksong‘s biggest criticisms was its difficulty, but MIO: Memories in Orbit gives you many ways to tailor combat to your favor. Scavenging enemy parts can help you customize your existing abilities, allowing you to build MIO up in various ways.

For example, you could sacrifice a defensive Shield to boost your attack damage, leaning into a more aggressive playstyle for MIO. With over 30 different enemy types and 15 unique bosses, each fight might require new adjustments that players can explore at their leisure. Finding the right rhythm for your personalized combat tools can satisfy the itch of players looking for a Metroidvania with some technical depth.

Players Can Start Exploring MIO: Memories In Orbit Day 1 On Xbox Game Pass In January 2026

Courtesy of Focus Entertainment

MIO: Memories in Orbit releases on Xbox Game Pass and Steam on January 20, 2026. For Game Pass holders, this title comes out Day 1, immediately giving them access to all the Metroidvania has to offer. Currently, there is an available demo for the game too, allowing you to play its initial segments before deciding if you want to jump into the complete title later.

As one of the most promising Xbox Game Pass titles of 2026, this game has potential to gain a lot of fans through its accessibility on the subscription service. With another sale going on for MIO: Memories in Orbit on Steam too, players might easily see why Hollow Knight: Silksong has some worthy competition, and perhaps something of a successor for those who fully completed one of 2025’s most eagerly received games.

Are you going to try out MIO: Memories in Orbit when it releases on Xbox Game Pass Day 1? Leave a comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!