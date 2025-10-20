Tomorrow Is a Big Day for Xbox Game Pass

Tomorrow, October 21, is a big day for Xbox Game Pass. Last week, the subscription service had three new day-one games. Tomorrow, it is back with another day-one Xbox Game Pass game, and this time the release is substantial. In fact, it is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. And if that wasn’t enough, there is another game being added to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow as well.

The new day one Xbox Game Pass game is Ninja Gaiden 4 from Team Ninja, PlatinumGames, and Xbox Game Studios. And because this is an Xbox Game Studios release, it will be included in Xbox Game Pass perpetually. At first, at launch, it will be limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC, but eventually it will come to Xbox Game Pass Premium, though there is no date for this currently. The other new Xbox Game Pass game coming tomorrow is not a day one release, but it will be available via Xbox Game Pass Premium the moment it is added, and that is Evil West from developer Flying Wild Hog and publisher Focus Entertainment.

Ninja Gaiden 4

Play video

Ninja Gaiden 4 is an upcoming ninja action-adventure game that will serve as the direct sequel to 2012’s Ninja Gaiden 3 and the seventh mainline game in the series. In the game, an ancient curse and enemy threatens to destory a near-future Tokyo, and it is up to you to stop it.

Evil West

Play video

Evil West is a 2022 hack n’ slash action game meets third-person shooter, and a standalone experience. In the game, the American Frontier has been overrun by dark menace and bloodthirsty monstrosities. You are one of the final remaining agents in a top-secret vampire-hunter institute, and it is up to you to put a stop to it all.

Upon release, Evil West garnered a 75 on Metacritic, a decent score but obviously not the best. And this lines up with its 75% approval rating on Steam and its 4/5 stars on the Microsoft Store.

If neither of these games tickle your fancy, there are more Xbox Game Pass games coming, including, so far, four more day one games in November. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Will you be playing either of these games when they hit Xbox Game Pass tomorrow?