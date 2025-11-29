4 Best Upcoming Metroidvanias of 2026

The Metroidvania genre is heading toward an extraordinary year, with 2026 shaping up to deliver some of the most ambitious, richly designed, and technically impressive 2D adventures in years. As players continue to crave tightly interconnected worlds, fluid combat, challenging platforming, and deep lore, developers across the globe are pushing the boundaries of what modern Metroidvanias can be. The upcoming slate demonstrates not only a reverence for genre staples but also a willingness to experiment. And now, with Hollow Knight: Silksong released, the pressure has lessened for other developers.

2026 promises to offer fans numerous Metroidvanias. Sadly, both Crowsworn and Grime 2, two of the most highly talked about titles in the genre, have not confirmed release dates. Against this backdrop of intense anticipation, several confirmed 2026 titles have emerged as standouts, promising fresh ideas and bold new artistic directions. Here are the four upcoming Metroidvanias to watch in 2026.

4) Fallen Tear: The Ascension

Fallen Tear: Ascension is one of the most visually enchanting Metroidvanias in development, blending lush 2D animation with an emotional narrative centered on friendship, destiny, and the bonds that define us. Set in the vibrant world of Raoah, the game follows a young hero exploring a realm shaped by ancient guardians, dangerous magic, and long-forgotten secrets. With its painterly aesthetic and fluid character animations, Fallen Tear: Ascension already stands out as one of the most ambitious entries in the genre.

Gameplay-wise, the title leans into classic Metroidvania exploration: unlocking traversal abilities, returning to previously inaccessible regions, and battling formidable foes across interconnected landscapes. Its combat system prioritizes responsiveness and combo-driven encounters, giving players the tools to develop unique playstyles as they progress through attacks, parries, and dodges. Environmental puzzles, lore-rich areas, and a surprisingly deep companion system add even more variety to the experience.

With its JRPG-inspired story-driven focus and emphasis on emotional worldbuilding, it has the potential to become one of next year’s most beloved titles among fans of narrative-heavy action-platformers. It implements roguelike features that make each run feel unique while progressing the story and world. Fallen Tear: The Ascension promises to be an interesting Metroidvania that experiments with the genre.

3) Rune Fencer Illyia

Rune Fencer Illyia brings a unique identity to the Metroidvania scene through its blend of atmospheric fantasy, high mobility, and magic-infused combat. Players step into the role of Illyia, a warrior separated from her twin sister, navigating a mysterious land filled with towering ruins, arcane traps, and ethereal guardians. The game’s tone evokes a sense of melancholic adventure, quiet ruins, and forgotten kingdoms waiting to be uncovered.

Where Rune Fencer Illyia shines is its emphasis on fluid traversal. Illyia’s blend of martial skill and rune-powered abilities lets players dash, grapple, and weave through environments with precision. The game encourages experimentation, rewarding those who master movement and skill synergy. Combat involves quick decision-making, spell customization, and exploiting enemy weaknesses, making each encounter feel dynamic and strategic.

Its art direction, a mixture of watercolor backgrounds and intricate spritework, positions the game alongside other standout modern Metroidvanias that prioritize artistic expression. Rune Fencer Illyia is poised to capture the interest of both genre loyalists and broader indie game audiences. Plus, it’s nice to see a colorful Metroidvania emerge that follows the atmosphere of Ori and the Blind Forest while still showcasing a dark fantasy world.

2) Aeterna Lucis

Aeterna Lucis is emerging as one of the most visually striking and mechanically refined Metroidvanias. Created by the team behind Aeterna Noctis, this new installment builds upon the franchise’s signature hand-drawn art style while introducing a brighter, more radiant aesthetic that sets it apart from its darker predecessor. The shift toward a celestial, light-infused world doesn’t mean the challenge has eased. Aeterna Lucis aims to deliver the same tight platforming, punishing precision challenges, and rich exploration that fans have come to expect, all wrapped in an expanded cosmic mythology.

The game’s world design is its standout feature. Rather than relying solely on gothic biomes, Aeterna Lucis presents sprawling ethereal cities, luminous caverns, astral landscapes, and mechanical sanctums powered by ancient technology. Each region is hand-crafted with painterly detail, offering unique traversal puzzles and a variety of enemy archetypes that encourage experimentation with movement abilities.

Mechanically, Aeterna Lucis introduces a more flexible combat system that emphasizes mobility, timing, and adaptability. New weapons and magic techniques blend seamlessly with fast-paced platforming, allowing players to chain aerial attacks, dodge through enemy volleys, and uncover secret routes with ease. Narratively, the game expands the series’ lore by exploring the eternal conflict between light and shadow through new characters, divine factions, and moral choices that influence the story’s tone. Its cinematic presentation, orchestral score, and focus on worldbuilding aim to elevate the emotional stakes while giving players a more personal connection to their journey.

1) Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement

The Bloodstained series has become the spiritual continuation of classic Castlevania design, and Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement is poised to be its most polished and modernized entry yet. Led by series creator Koji Igarashi, the new installment aims to refine the formula the franchise is known for: massive castles, intricate progression systems, and a blend of gothic style with supernatural action.

The Scarlet Engagement introduces two new protagonists and a more narrative-focused approach, weaving character relationships and personal motivations more deeply into the structure of exploration. While still maintaining the trademark Igavania feel, the game incorporates updated combat mechanics, smoother mobility, and a more interconnected map design that responds dynamically to player progression.

One of the most exciting aspects is its new buddy system, allowing players to customize combat by swapping between Alex Leo. This allows players to approach battle, traps, and puzzles as they see fit. With enemies that react to player behavior, secret-laden environments, and boss encounters designed around precision and adaptability, The Scarlet Engagement offers a modern take on a beloved classic formula.

Visually, the game features improved animations, richer environments, and a sharper gothic aesthetic. From crumbling clock towers to eerie subterranean chambers, every location is crafted for both mood and mechanic-driven exploration. With the first game’s pedigree, ambitious upgrades, and dedicated fanbase, The Scarlet Engagement stands as one of the most promising Metroidvanias of 2026.

