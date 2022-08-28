Fan-Favorite RPG Creators Launch Double Kickstarter for Spiritual Successors

Two spiritual successors to fan-favorite RPG series are teaming up for a "Double Kickstarter." Taking a cue from Suikoden Successor Eiyuden Chronicle, Wild Bunch Production's Armed Fantasia: To the End of the Wilderness is a successor to the Western-themed JRPG series Wild Arms. Yukikaze and Studio Wildrose's Penny Blood follows in the footsteps of Shadow Hearts, which blended horror with historical fiction. Both Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts, though lesser-known series, developed dedicated cult followings in part because they offered fans of the game genre something different than the usual fantasy or sci-fi settings. Both of these Kickstarter projects have staff who worked on the series that inspired them involved, including Wild Arms creator Akifumi Kaneko and Shadow Hearts creator Matsuzo Machida. Each game is seeking $750,000 in crowdfunding support. That's not a lot for a video game, which may mean that the projects will be shopped to established publishers if they get the funding they're after.

Supporters can choose which game to support, or support both, but the "Double Kickstarter" will use a "Combo Meter" to unlock certain stretch goals, effectively meaning that supporting either game somewhat helps the other. Pledges for one title will go towards unlocking 'Combo Meter Content' for both games.

Here's the synopsis for Armed Fantasia: "In a far flung corner of this world lies the land of Londenium, where a young man named Ingram loses his grandfather; the final tether binding him to his hometown. With no other reason to stay, and in hopes of reconnecting with his childhood friend, Ingram sets out on a new adventure as a Pathfinder, a branch of adventurers that utilize the powerful ARM (Aether Reaction Maximizer) weaponry to dispose of Anomalies that ravage the land. Ingram's journey will lead him to cross destinies with many a new friend and foe, and become embroiled in a monumental battle that'll strike through Londenium's past and its future."

And here's the one for Penny Blood: "Penny Blood's story begins with Matthew Farrell, a lone wolf private detective in New York working for the Bureau of Investigation. Despite hating the accursed powers he inherited from his father, he utilizes his fusion transformation abilities to hunt down monsters at the behest of the Bureau. One day, Matthew is tasked with investigating a strange incident that occurred at a mental asylum in New York. After rushing to the asylum, he finds it teeming with grotesque, rampaging creatures. Utilizing his hidden power, Matthew manages to achieve a narrow victory. In order to unearth the truth behind the bizarre incident, Matthew's investigation will take him from America to the distant continent of Asia, including Japan and China, as well as to the far corners of Europe. Along the way, he will encounter those who fight for vengeance, those who seek to utilize the aberrant horrors for their own gain, and those who simply wish to destroy. Penny Blood tells the tale of a man who must become that which he seeks to vanquish."

Wild Arms was a Sony franchise developed by Media. Vision. It debuted with the release of the original Wild Arms video game for PlayStation in 1996. Each Wild Arms game is set in the Western world of Filgaia (though each game's version of Filgaia differed from its predecessors'). There were five main Wild Arms games released for PlayStation and PlayStation 2, plus Wild Arms Alter Code: F, an enhanced PlayStation 2 remake of the first PlayStation game, and Wild Arms XF, a tactical spinoff for the PlayStation Portable. There were also several tie-in products, including toys, anime, and manga.

Sacnoth (later known as Nautilus) developed the Shadow Hearts trilogy (Shadow Hearts, Shadow Hearts: Covenant, and Shadow Hearts: From the New World) for the PlayStation 2 as sequels to the PlayStation horror RPG Koudelka. More sequels were planned but never materialized after publisher Aruze absorbed the developer. The games were set in the late 19th and early 20th century, often featured real historical figures, and tasked their protagonists with solving mysteries involving horror elements.

You can read interviews with the game's developers over at RPGFan, RPGamer, and Gematsu. The "Double Kickstarer" officially launches on August 29th.