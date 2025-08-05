Suikoden: The Anime Reveals New Preview

When it comes to Japanese role-playing games, franchises like Final Fantasy and Persona can often drown out many of the other entries in the genre. Luckily, there is plenty of room for other contenders to get gamers to pick up controllers, with Konami’s Suikoden remaining a prime example. Thanks to the series recently remastering its original two entries, Suikoden as a franchise has been gaining some serious steam and has picked a good time to unveil its first anime preview. If you want to learn more about the animated series, don’t worry, as we have the scoop.

Konami not only revealed the first poster for Suikoden: The Anime, the company revealed some major tidbits regarding its release window and story. Set to arrive in 2026, the anime adaptation will work with the story of the video game series’ second entry, Suikoden 2. Here’s how Konami shared the big news, “Presented by Konami Digital Entertainment, the anime for the RPG “Genso Suikoden” is set to air in 2026! The anime will depict the world of *Genso Suikoden II*. The second image visual, showcasing the protagonist and Jowy gazing at the starry sky on the eve of the story’s beginning, has been released✩ Look forward to the broadcast in 2026!”

The Story of Suikoden 2

If you’re unaware of what Suikoden 2’s story revolves around, here’s how Konami originally described the legendary tale, “Our story’s hero and his friend Jowy are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, which participated in a drawn-out border dispute between the Highland Kingdom and the City-States of Jowstown. A few months earlier, a truth agreement was signed between the two forces, both of which were happy to see an end to the fighting. However, hidden under the momentary peace the fires of a new war continued to smolder…”

Suikoden 2 arrived in North America for the PlayStation 1 in 1999, helping to put the franchise on the map. Earlier this year, a remaster of the game and its predecessor arrived on consoles and pcs to give a fresh coat of paint to the classic game series. Harboring a turn-based combat system, Suikoden 2 not only had impressive gameplay but also had a story that should adapt quite well to the anime world.

Suikoden is far from the only video game franchise that was given new life thanks to the anime medium. As it stands, classic franchises like Street Fighter, Persona, Ace Attorney, and many others have been given the same treatment. One of the biggest examples of recent note is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which recently announced that it would be returning for a sequel on Netflix. Of course, perhaps the biggest example to date remains Pokemon, which first started on the Nintendo GameBoy and created an anime series that would run to this very day.

Want to see what’s next for the heroes of the JRPG in the anime world? Follow along with ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on Suikoden: The Anime, and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.