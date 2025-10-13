4 Best Games to Play While Waiting for Metroid Prime 4

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is finally scheduled to release on December 4th, and the wait has been agonizing. It has been nearly two decades since the release of Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, and though the remaster of Metroid Prime satisfied fans for a while, they have been eager for a new entry in the series. As we wait for Nintendo’s next sci-fi adventure starring Samus Aran, players can fill the gap with other games that echo elements of the series. The eerie wonder of strange worlds, the thrill of exploration, and the satisfaction of mastering the unknown.

Fortunately, there are several titles across a variety of platforms that carry this DNA. Metroid’s formula of rewarding curiosity, unraveling tension, and traversing bizarre landscapes can be seen all throughout gaming. That said, the four games below best highlight the beloved aspects of the series and will hold fans over until the highly-anticipated sci-fi shooter Metroid Prime 4: Beyond releases.

4) Control

image courtesy of remedy entertainment

Control may not take place in outer space or on an alien planet, but it captures the same blend of mystery, science fiction, and isolation that defines Metroid Prime. Remedy Entertainment’s game is every bit as Metroidvania as Nintendo’s series, and thrusts players into the alien and bizarre world of the Federal Bureau of Control—a shapeshifting government building falling apart as reality breaks.

Jesse Faden has many similarities to Samus. Both are hardcore women who possess a morphing weapon and utilize special abilities, Jesse’s supernatural and Samus’ sci-fi, as they explore a hostile world. Jesse explores the labyrinthine Oldest House, as Samus explores different planets, uncovering documents and secrets to piece together what is going on.

Both games thrive on environmental storytelling. Each corridor and room feels alive, hiding clues or containing enemies to be defeated. Players unlock new powers as they progress, with some being used in combat, some for exploring new locations, and even some that do both. Revisiting old areas with these newfound abilities is not only rewarding but satisfying.

Control mirrors Metroid Prime’s tone of isolation, power, and the dangers of the unknown. Players are invited to look rather than wait for the story to be told to them. Those looking for a new game to play before Metroid Prime 4 can check out Control on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch (via cloud).

3) Journey to the Savage Planet & Revenge of the Savage Planet

image courtesy of typhoon

Tonally, Journey to the Savage Planet and its sequel, Revenge of the Savage Planet, take the opposite approach to Metroid’s brooding atmosphere. Despite its colorful visuals and humorous tone, developer Typhoon managed to scratch the same itch for exploration and alien discovery with its debut title. The sequel makes a switch to third-person, but both games offer an experience that Metroid fans will love, even if they are more lighthearted.

You play as a hapless employee of Kindred Aerospace in this comedic platformer. The game advertises Kindred Aerospace as the “fourth-best interstellar exploration” which sets the mood right away as players are sent to explore and survey an unknown planet. From here, the similarities with Metroid Prime begin to show. Lush biomes, dangerous creatures, and a variety of upgrades that expand traversal abilities would feel right at home in Nintendo’s series.

Journey to the Savage Planet rewards curiosity in the same way Metroid Prime does. Players scan flora and fauna, collect materials, and unlock mobility upgrades to open previously inaccessible areas. This design encourages backtracking and environmental puzzle-solving that mirrors the Metroidvania structure.

Despite its humor and satirical tone, it offers a genuine sense of discovery with surprising depth. It successfully mixes exploration, combat, and an interesting world design that makes it a great way to prepare for Metroid Prime 4. Those interested can pick it up on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

2) Outer Wilds

image courtesy of mobius digital

Imagine Metroid Prime on a larger scale, and you’ll find yourself playing Outer Wilds. Developer Mobius Digital takes the single planet of Nintendo’s sci-fi series and opens it up into an entire solar system. Exploration and experimentation are the two main pillars of this sci-fi adventure, something that will make any Metroid fan fall in love with it.

You take on the role of an unnamed astronaut who has recently joined a fledgling space program exploring a solar system trapped in an endless time loop. Players begin armed only with their ship, tools, and a relentless sense of curiosity, and it is this final piece that proves to be the most important. Each discovery you make brings you closer and closer to unraveling the mystery of the time loop, and each new attempt brings more knowledge to aid you in your journey.

Like Metroid Prime, the game doesn’t hold your hand. You are forced to make your own discoveries as you explore the beautiful and mysterious worlds. Every attempt gives you more information, effectively acting like Metroid’s power-ups, allowing you to unlock new paths and bypass old segments. Outer Wilds makes its discoveries one of the most thrilling parts, but also a core mechanic throughout the game.

Where Metroid Prime thrives on survival and tension, Outer Wilds leans into awe and melancholy. Starting this game is like embarking on a deeply emotional space odyssey that rewards exploration with understanding. Outer Wild is a must-play experience for Metroid fans and is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

1) Returnal

image courtesy of house marque

Returnal instills roguelike elements into Metroid Prime’s formula, making it familiar but also unique. House Marque doesn’t share the first-person perspective, opting instead for third-person, but the core identity is the same. Players uncover an alien world, putting together the mysteries of it as they explore, progress, and unlock new abilities.

The looping nature of the world provides so many exploration opportunities, and when combined with the dying and respawning nature of its gameplay, it feels so alike in its discovery. Gaining new abilities, uncovering shortcuts, and discovering the hidden lore of the world capture the essence of Samus’ adventures. Not only this, but each biome feels like a self-contained puzzle box that is reminiscent of Metroid Prime’s levels.

The atmosphere of Returnal also feels incredibly similar to Metroid. It’s drenched in the same kind of sci-fi loneliness and otherworldly tension. The biomes hum with alien energy, the score swells with unsettling ambient tones, and every door has the possibility of leading to discovery or disaster. Players also uncover the secrets of the world by scanning objects and piecing together what happens along the way.

One aspect that may surprise Metroid Prime fans is Returnal’s difficulty. But this is part of the gameplay loop, given its roguelike nature. The game starts off challenging, but as the player learns the game and unlocks upgrades, it gradually becomes more manageable and more rewarding. Sadly, Returnal is only available on PC and PlayStation at this point, but if Helldivers 2’s Xbox port is something to go by, it may see other platforms in the future.

