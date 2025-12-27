4 Underrated New RPGs of 2025 You Won’t Want to Miss

This year brought us some incredible new RPGs to experience. From the turn-based Game Awards dominator Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to the first new Digimon Story game in a decade, there was no shortage of options for RPG fans in 2025. But as fans rally around big releases, some games don’t quite get the amount of hype they probably deserve. That can mean players miss out on some of the best new games in any given year because they simply didn’t hear about them as much.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With 2025 winding down, many of us are looking ahead to 2026. But before we flip the calendars to a fresh slate of new releases, I’m here to make sure you don’t miss some of the best new RPGs of 2025. Whether you play these during the slower start to the year or add them to your wishlist for the next big Steam sale, make sure these underrated RPGs are on your radar.

4) Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter

Image courtesy of Nihon Falcom and GungHo America

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2

Price: $59.99

This 2025 JRPG is a full remaster of the very first entry in the beloved Trails series. It blends turn-based and real-time combat for a unique gameplay flow, with stunning visual updates to boot. The remaster retains some narrative quirks from its 2004 origins that haven’t aged super well, but it still feels like a truly immersive JRPG with an expansive world and interesting characters.

This game earned an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, with a solid 88 Metacritic Score. And yet, it didn’t really make the rounds in the broader gaming discourse as much as it should. If you like games like Final Fantasy, this one absolutely needs to be on your list.

3) Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Image courtesy of Marvelous and XSeed

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2

Price: $59.99

Rune Factory is a pretty popular series, but it’s also a bit of a niche one. Its combination of JRPG action combat and farming sim mechanics, along with its anime art style, can lead many RPG fans to think this one’s not for them. But Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma has a compelling story, strong characters, and fast-paced action RPG combat.

The game has a Very Positive rating on Steam and a solid 81 Metacritic rating. It does a nice job of doing justice to the prior games in the series while also building on them, making it a great game for new and returning fans alike. In a year packed with new RPGs and farming sims, though, it just hasn’t quite gotten as much hype as it should.

2) Cabernet

Image courtesy of Party for Introverts and Akupara Games

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Price: $19.99

This 2D narrative RPG is a bit of a visual novel/RPG hybrid. That niche style could be part of why more people aren’t talking about Cabernet, which just might be the best new vampire game we got in 2025. You navigate vampire society, making choices about who to kill and who to ally yourself with, all while adapting to and growing your vampire skill tree.

Cabernet has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam and a solid 88 score on Metacritic. Those who’ve played it praised the solid story, brilliant character acting, and in-depth lore. Many reviews say it’s the vampire RPG we’ve been waiting for, yet its total number of Steam reviews suggests it’s not as popular as it should be.

1) Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Image courtesy of Jump Over the Age and Fellow Traveller

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Price: $24.99

This hand-drawn dystopian sequel released early in the year, bringing fans another tabletop-inspired cyberpunk RPG to sink into. For fans of sci-fi and tabletop-style games, this indie RPG is an instant classic, and worthy of its beloved predecessor. You play as an escaped android, working to make your way across the galaxy with your newly formed crew. And did I mention you get to roll dice?

Citizen Sleeper 2 has a Very Positive rating on Steam, earning an 85 Metacritic rating. Likely due to being an indie game and sequel, not as many people picked up Citizen Sleeper 2 in 2025 as you might expect. Those who did praise the storytelling and TTRPG progression, making this a must-play RPG for sci-fi fans.

What was the best RPG you played this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!