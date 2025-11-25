4 Upcoming TTRPGs That Could Rival Dungeons & Dragons

Tabletop role-playing games are in the middle of a renaissance. Actual-play shows, indie designers, and a growing appetite for creative storytelling have pushed the hobby far beyond the boundaries it once had. Critical Role saw the hobby burst into popularity, and now, more players than ever are looking for systems that deliver emotional depth, cinematic combat, flexible character options, and worlds rich with lore. And while Dungeons & Dragons still dominates the landscape, many fans are starting to explore alternatives, even looking back at cult classics.

In the next couple of years, a wave of ambitious new TTRPGs is set to hit the table, each aiming to do something D&D doesn’t. Some emphasize narrative freedom, others lean into bold visual design, and a few reimagine what tabletop combat or character progression can feel like. We’ve already seen an influx of new TTRPGs, led by Daggerheart, and whether you’re a veteran dungeon master searching for inspiration or a newcomer looking for a welcoming first system, these four upcoming releases could reshape the tabletop world.

4) SHIFT

image courtesy of brian walters

One of the biggest aspects of TTRPGs is the collaborative spirit between game masters and players. Upcoming TTRPG SHIFT makes this a focus while using an easy to learn ruleset suitable for all ages. It offers in-depth character creation so players can craft unique identities and play them how they see fit. Likewise, GMs have numerous tools to build worlds, vehicles, locations, NPCs, and more. And for those who want to jump right in without having to go through the creation process, SHIFT includes introductory adventures set in various World Sparks for a quick start.

SHIFT is aiming for a 2027 release after smashing its Kickstarter goals. It is poised to be a major rival to Dungeons & Dragons and perfect for both hardcore and casual TTRPG players. Even better, players can contribute to worldbuilding alongside the GM, much like in Critical Role’s Daggerheart. Even in the pre-existing World Sparks, like a sci-fi western or post-apocalyptic fantasy setting, players can help shape the world through their backstories and character choices.

A unique feature of SHIFT is how it handles dice rolls. Traits can range from a D4 to a D12 die, but it is actually the smaller dice that are better. This is because rolling a 1, 2, or 3 results in a success, meaning you actually want to see what would be a critical failure in other games. Rolling high is bad, and if you roll the highest number on a die, you have to shift to the next one. This means rolling an 8 on a D8 bumps you to a D10, further increasing the odds of a failure. There is so much more that makes SHIFT stand out, and you can get a sneak peek by downloading the basic roles via its Kickstarter page.

3) Temeraire RPG

image courtesy of magpie games

We’ve already seen popular IPs make the shift to tabletop, such as Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere series, but now, Naomi Novik’s Temeraire book series is following. Magpie Games has made a multi-year licensing agreement to publish the TTRPG, meaning fans of novels will not only see it come to life through tabletop play, but can likely expect expansions and new content to come after release. The full details have yet to be revealed, but Magpie Games has confirmed it will be set in the same world, allowing fans to play as both human and dragon characters.

The Temeraire series is set in an alternate historical timeline, one imaging if dragons were present during the Napoleonic Wars. It follows Captain Willian Laurence and his dragon, Temeraire, who are members of England’s Aerial Corps. The series spans several novels and has won numerous awards, offering a lot of promising content for a TTRPG adaptation. Players can experience political intrigue, high-stakes combat, and likely so much more. Temeraire is set to launch as a TTRPG in 2027 with a Kickstarter planned for the Spring of 2026.

Magpie Games has confirmed the Temeraire RPG will use the Ædana System, created by an award-winning design team that has already raised over $1 million through Kickstarter. This system features core dice pool mechanics that aim to create fast and nuanced gameplay. It also features multiple conflict systems that allow players and GMs to creatively engage with encounters. Magpie Games plans to bring Temeraire: The Roleplaying Game to conventions where fans can play the game early in 2026.

2) Twilight Sword

image courtesy of two little mice

As tabletop role-playing surges into a new era, the projects gaining the most traction aren’t the ones trying to mimic Dungeons & Dragons, but surpass it. Twilight Sword is quickly becoming one of the strongest contenders. Off to an incredible Backerkit campaign start, it has already positioned itself as a future rival to D&D by offering something the world’s most popular TTRPGs often struggle to deliver: a cohesive blend of emotional storytelling, striking visual identity, and player-driven exploration. With its fusion of Studio Ghibli charm and The Legend of Zelda–style adventure, it’s shaping up to be a dream system for anime fans and narrative-focused players alike.

The premise alone feels bold and refreshing: awakened by ancient Spirits, you step into the role of a Champion tasked with restoring hope to Radia, a beautiful yet broken world. What sets Twilight Sword apart is its extraordinary worldbuilding. Radia isn’t just a setting; it feels alive, vibrant, and emotionally resonant. Its whimsical forests, mystical ruins, and Ghibli-esque landscapes offer a sense of wonder reminiscent of Breath of the Wild. But beneath that beauty lies despair, the result of the rise of the monstrous Vardas. Unlike traditional dungeon crawls, restoring Radia involves more than defeating enemies. Every act of kindness, every secret uncovered, and every personal story solved pushes back the darkness.

Even with these inspirations, Twilight Sword never feels derivative. It takes beloved elements from Zelda, Ghibli films, and classic JRPGs and blends them into a system with its own identity. Its dual-path character progression and D12 system differentiate it from D&D, especially considering you want to see a 1 appear on the die. For anime fans, narrative players, or anyone hungry for a tabletop experience that balances heart, adventure, and style, Twilight Sword is shaping up to be one of the upcoming TTRPGs truly capable of rivaling Dungeons & Dragons.

1) Sword World

image courtesy of mugen gaming

Sword World has long been one of Japan’s most influential tabletop RPGs, so influential, in fact, that many consider it Japan’s answer to Dungeons & Dragons. But now that the franchise is finally receiving an official English release, it’s positioned to become one of the most significant global TTRPG launches in years. With decades of worldbuilding, a devoted player base, and design philosophies shaped by JRPGs and classic fantasy anime, Sword World is entering the Western market with the potential to be one of the biggest rivals to D&D.

At its core, Sword World thrives because it embraces a uniquely Japanese approach to fantasy role-playing. Instead of trying to imitate Western systems, it doubles down on JRPG-style progression, anime-flavored storytelling, and fast, cooperative adventuring. It’s a system built for groups who want sweeping narratives, heartfelt character arcs, and a structure that rewards heroism as much as strategy. And with a massive new wave of international attention behind it, Sword World is set to become one of the most talked-about upcoming TTRPGs of the next few years.

Sword World uses a streamlined 2d6 system built around fixed damage tables, class-based progression, and magic schools reminiscent of Final Fantasy-era spellcasting. Combat resolves quickly, leveling is intuitive, and characters grow through clear JRPG-inspired paths rather than dozens of branching subclasses. The system offers tactical depth without complexity creep, making it ideal for newcomers while still rewarding experienced players. What makes Sword World so compelling as a D&D rival is its authenticity. It doesn’t just look like anime or JRPG fantasy; it plays like it.

