4 Video Games That Need a God of War Style Reboot

The gaming industry leans more into reboots, remakes, and remasters now more than ever, and no game proves how successful this can be like Santa Monica Studio’s 2018 God of War. As technology evolves and audience tastes shift, studios are increasingly willing to take beloved franchises and reshape them into something bold, cinematic, and emotionally resonant. God of War proved that a franchise doesn’t need to abandon its identity to evolve; sometimes it simply needs a new perspective, a new combat philosophy, and a more expressive narrative framework.

This kind of shift is especially valuable for series that either fell dormant or lost their way over time. A genre change or narrative overhaul can turn familiar settings and characters into something fresh. Combat-focused games can become more story-centric, puzzle-heavy worlds can turn into open-world adventures, and even linear experiences can transform through modern pacing, cinematic presentation, and deeper character arcs. With today’s powerful hardware and sophisticated storytelling expectations, these four games could 100% use a God of War-style reboot.

4) Soulcalibur

image courtesy of bandai namco

For decades, Soulcalibur has been known as one of the premier weapon-based fighting game franchises, but it has seemingly been forgotten. While it has been a fan-favorite fighting game series, this genre is seldom suited for the historical and supernatural lore contained within the franchise. A God of War–style reboot could finally unlock that potential, transforming the series from a 1v1 fighter into a sweeping cinematic action-adventure.

Imagine navigating a dark, gothic world where Siegfried wrestles with the curse of Soul Edge in a fully narrative arc, complete with sprawling zones, puzzles, and brutal third-person combat. Or follow Sophitia or Kilik through mythologically inspired campaigns that blend lore with emotional character journeys. The series already has the visual identity: ornate weapons, dramatic armor, cosmic forces at war, and elaborate set pieces. What it lacks is the modern storytelling framework to ground it and the gameplay shift to drive it.

A reboot could keep the weapon-focused combat but evolve it into something weightier and more strategic: think a fusion of God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, and Nioh. With Bandai Namco increasingly investing in high-quality action titles, Soulcalibur is perhaps the most overlooked franchise on their roster that could shine brightest with a narrative-driven renaissance. It may seem out of place, being a fighting game, but it has all the makings of an epic single-player experience.

3) Legacy of Kain

image courtesy of crystal dynamics

Few dormant franchises inspire as much longing as Legacy of Kain. Crystal Dynamics’ gothic action-adventure series remains one of the most narratively ambitious forgotten works in gaming history, weaving themes of fate, corruption, destiny, and morality through unforgettable characters like Kain and Raziel. Yet despite critical acclaim, the franchise has been silent for two decades, outside of a remaster, a tragedy considering how well it could flourish with modern storytelling techniques.

A God of War-style reboot wouldn’t just revive Legacy of Kain; it could elevate it to masterpiece status. Imagine a narrative-driven, cinematic journey through Nosgoth, with Raziel’s resurrection or Kain’s rise to power rendered through today’s advanced animation, voice acting, and environmental design. The franchise was always ahead of its time, relying on rich dialogue, time-bending twists, and deeply flawed characters. Now, those elements could be amplified with seamless cutscenes, open-hub world design, expressive facial animation, and improved combat that feels brutal, fluid, and mythic.

Modern action games thrive on emotional arcs, and Legacy of Kain has them in abundance. Both protagonists struggle with identity, vengeance, purpose, and existential despair. With vampire­-focused IPs resurging in popularity: V Rising, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, the timing is perfect. A reboot could bring back this iconic series while modernizing its exploration and combat to rival titles like God of War Ragnarok and Devil May Cry 5. Few series deserve a resurrection more.

2) Prince of Persia

image courtesy of ubisoft

Prince of Persia has had more reinventions than most franchises, from its platforming roots to the time-bending Sands of Time trilogy to the 2008 painterly reboot and the recent indie-style like The Lost Crown. The upcoming Sands of Time Remake shows Ubisoft hasn’t forgotten the series, but it still needs one thing: a definitive modern direction. That direction could be a God of War–style action-adventure that blends emotional storytelling with grounded mythology.

The franchise has always thrived when exploring themes of fate, time, responsibility, and sacrifice: perfect material for a mature, character-driven narrative. Instead of lighthearted acrobatics, imagine a more introspective prince grappling with the consequences of manipulating time, rendered through cinematic cutscenes, motion-captured performances, and richly detailed environments. It could lend a new perspective on time-based gameplay, similar to how Exodus is poised to do.

The series’ iconic parkour could evolve into seamless traversal across vast desert kingdoms, mystical ruins, and ancient palaces. Combat could shift from flashy combos to weighty, intimate, blade-to-blade encounters inspired by God of War or Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but with a stronger personal focus. With the right tone, Prince of Persia could become a mythological epic rivaling any modern action franchise, reconnecting with what made Sands of Time so beloved while embracing the narrative sophistication expected in 2026 and beyond.

1) Castlevania

image courtesy of konami

If there is one series practically screaming for a God of War–style reboot, it is Castlevania. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow scratched the surface of this idea years ago, but the franchise has evolved dramatically since then, especially with the massive success of Netflix’s Castlevania and Nocturne animated series. Fans now have a deeper emotional attachment to the Belmont family, the vampire apocalypse, and the gothic mythology than ever before. It’s the perfect moment for a big-budget, narrative-driven action-adventure that redefines the franchise for a new generation.

A modern Castlevania reboot could follow a Belmont: Trevor, Simon, Richter, or even a new one in a focused, cinematic journey through a cursed world on the brink of doom. Dracula’s rise, the vampire war, the Belmont lineage, and the monster-ridden landscapes all naturally lend themselves to the same narrative structure that revitalized God of War. The emotional depth of the Netflix shows proves the characters can carry a more grounded, mature story without losing their supernatural flair, and fans are dying to see more of Dracula outside of just being evil.

Combat could be reimagined into a hybrid of whip-based melee, magic abilities, and various equipment, offering brutal yet stylish encounters with undead armies and colossal bosses. Exploration could take cues from Metroidvania design seen in God of War: open zones, interlinked paths, and ability-driven progression, while presenting everything through a rich cinematic lens. Konami has slowly begun reviving its classic franchises, and Castlevania stands as the one with the most potential for a prestige-level rebirth.

