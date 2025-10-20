This Upcoming Sci Fi Game May Be the Next Mass Effect, and Could Even Surpass It

Space opera RPGs are some of the biggest games in the industry, and it makes sense. After all, many games are open world, but how many are open galaxy? Not only that, but these games are incredibly ambitious, and if done correctly, have the power to shape generations. The Mass Effect series remains one of the greatest trilogies in gaming to this day, even if BioWare has been unable to recapture their flame. A sweeping interstellar journey, rich moral choices, and deep relationships are the core aspects of the series, and there is another sci-fi space opera game aiming to take Mass Effect’s place.

This game isn’t just aiming to replace the hole after Mass Effect 3, but surpass it. Archetype Entertainment ambitious Exodus is a brand-new sci-fi RPG set to release in 2026. It already invokes the same cinematic, choice-driven storytelling of BioWare’s legendary series, which could be due to the former veterans of this studio now working on the game. The vast world-building, stunning visuals, and dynamic systems have it poised to be the next great spacefaring RPG.

Exodus Is Shaping Up to Be the Next Great Space Opera RPG

image courtesy of archetype entertainment

Exodus promises to be a sprawling, character-driven epic that blends deep narrative decision-making with large-scale gameplay. Players take on the role of The Traveler as they venture into uncharted regions of space. Here they’ll encounter a space filled with warring factions, ancient mysteries, and moral dilemmas that shape the fate of entire civilizations and galaxies. If this doesn’t sound like Mass Effect to you, then I don’t know what else to tell you to make you believe.

Fortunately, while the game is not out, there are other ways to experience Exodus. Archetype Entertainment isn’t just building a game, but a universe. Players can enjoy the novel, Exodus; The Archimedes Engine to get an in-depth look at the IP’s lore. In addition to this, there is an animated episode starring Exodus as a part of Amazon’s Secret Level. But perhaps most impressive is a full TTRPG set within the Exodus universe. The sheer scale and scope of this franchise shows so much promise and could not only rival Mass Effect, but usurp its crown.

It remains to be seen how the video game shapes up, but the transmedia surrounding it has had positive receptions. Archetype Entertainment is certainly ambitious, and with the help of Wizards of the Coast, it may just pull off one of the best sci-fi RPGs in gaming history. I for one cannot wait for a copy of Exodus to my collection and see how it compares to the TTRPG, Secret Level episode, and novel I’ve already enjoyed.

If BioWare Won’t Bring Back Mass Effect, Archetype Entertainment Just Might

image courtesy of archetype entertainment

The timing of Exodus couldn’t be more poignant. There are of course rumors and plans for the future of Mass Effect, but without anything concrete and the lukewarm reaction to both Mass Effect: Andromeda and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, I find it hard to be excited about the series’ potential. BioWare just doesn’t seem to be able to recapture the spirit and heart of its best RPG series, whereas Exodus and Archetype Entertainment have an open floor to stand upon.

What is exciting is that many of BioWare’s veterans behind some of its most influential games have gone to Archetype Entertainment. Their work is evident in Exodus’ moral choices, consequences, and branching relationships. These sit at the heart of the game, giving every decision the player makes weight. Whether it’s simple dialogue or forming planetary alliances, every choice the player makes affects the narrative and the gameplay outcomes.

Exodus also has the benefit of modern technology. This will make it all the more impressive visually and in its mechanics. The Mass Effect series still looks good, especially with the remaster, but they still show and feel their age. Early footage of Exodus not only revealed cutting-edge visuals and animations, but striking alien environments and beautiful concept art. The studio has openly talked about building a game that fuses emotional depth with blockbuster presentation, and I have faith that Exodus will deliver on these.

If Exodus Delivers, This Could Be the Start of the Next Great RPG Saga

image courtesy of archetype entertainment

The buzz surrounding Exodus is full of hype, but there is also caution. Even those who are optimistic, like myself, have been burnt before. Mass Effect fans have wanted a return to a game that resonants emotionally, offers choice-driven science fiction, and where relationships matter just as much as galactic politics. Everything we’ve seen and heard about Exodus gives the impression it will fill this void, but until the game releases, there is no guarantee that Archetype Entertainment can meet, or surpass, these lofty expectations.

But if it did, Exodus could be the start of the next great space RPG saga. The production scale and ambition are there, but the gameplay and narrative need to match it. The groundwork is being laid for a long-term universe, not just a single story. The media surrounding it proves this, especially as a second novel is planned to release in June of 2026. Archetype Entertainment seems to understand what makes Mass Effect so beloved: choice, consequence, and connection. It’s not enough to just travel through space, players need to care about the worlds they’re saving and allies they are leading.

If Exodus lands as strongly as its developers promise and early looks suggest, I believe it could be a frontrunner for 2026’s GOTY. Archetype Entertainment needs to honor the legacy of Mass Effect while charting new frontiers with innovative ideas and bold executions. Everything about Exodus points to an outstanding game and I cannot wait to see how it lands. The genre has already seen some incredible games, but it is waiting for the next big series that will kick off a golden age of space opera RPGs once again.

