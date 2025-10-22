Ninja Theory’s PS3 God of War Like Game Is Better, and Needs a Remake Now

Kratos is one of the most well-known icons from PlayStation, especially since the 2018 God of War reboot. But he had a different reputation on the PlayStation 3, as did the series. The stoic father was instead an angry young man taking on the gods. I’ll be the first to admit God of War 2018 is one of my favorite games of all time. But I couldn’t care less about the original trilogy. Instead, another game with similar mechanics and gameplay captured my heart, one that sadly never got a sequel or the support it deserved, because it was a far better game than Kratos’ adventure through the Greek pantheon.

Heavenly Sword was an incredible game on the PlayStation 3, and to this day, I cannot believe it didn’t receive the same attention God of War did. After all, it received a series of animated episodes before the game launched on September 12th, 2007, as well as an animated film seven years after release. Nariko also appeared in Sony’s PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale as one of the few female characters. Despite all this, Nariko has been shuttered off to collect dust, not even seeing a rerelease on PlayStation 5.

Heavenly Sword Was the PS3’s Forgotten God of War Competitor

image courtesy of sony interactive

When Heavenly Sword launched in 2007, the comparisons to God of War were immediate. Both featured mythic stories of vengeance, third-person combat, cinematic camera angles, and larger-than-life heroes wielding powerful weapons. Heck, Nariko could even use two short blades chained together that looked incredibly similar to the Blades of Chaos. But where God of War was rage and fury, Heavenly Sword was grace and precision.

Nariko wasn’t a Spartan killer or demi-god, but a warrior born into prophecy, burdened by her tribe’s expectations. The titular Heavenly Sword granted her immense power, but each swing came at the cost of bringing her closer to death. This narrative alone adds immense weight to the game, invoking emotions as I progressed through the game. While I needed to fight, knowing each attack was killing Nariko almost made me not want to.

Then there is the gameplay. Where Kratos was heavy and brutal, Nariko was fluid, elegant, and devastating. Switching between her three stances, Speed, Range, and Power, made combat feel like a dance. Nariko felt more grounded as well, lacking the incredible mobility of Kratos, which made it feel more strategic. Every encounter felt choreographed, yet dynamic, especially after I mastered switching stances on the fly. Compared to the button-mashing of God of War, I always preferred the tighter combat and expressive animations of Nariko in Heavenly Sword.

Sony Let Its Most Underrated Heroine Fade

image courtesy of sony interactive

What’s tragic about Heavenly Sword is its legacy, or rather, the lack of one. While God of War became a cultural cornerstone, spanning sequels, spin-offs, and a defining reboot, Nariko is trapped in the past. The studio that created her, Ninja Theory, moved on to projects like Enslaved: Odyssey to the West and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. These may carry Heavenly Sword’s DNA in tone and storytelling if not in name.

It hurts to think how easily Nariko could have joined the pantheon of PlayStation icons. She was fiery, flawed, and utterly human with a great design. Nariko was the perfect counterpoint to Kratos’ unyielding rage, but Sony never brought her back. A sequel was planned, even a full trilogy to rival God of War, but it was canceled despite the game’s success. Nariko proved to be a popular protagonist, but she couldn’t bear the weight all on her own, and there was nothing fans could do to help.

Nariko was brought to life by Anna Torv, who was nominated for a NAVGTR Award in her only video game role and later went on to star in Fringe. Torv brought Nariko to life, especially considering Andy Serkis starred as the game’s main antagonist, an intimidating co-voice actor. The story had genuine heartbreak, and Nariko was the soul of its emotionally heavy cutscenes. Had Sony and Ninja Theory properly supported Heavenly Sword and its protagonist, Nariko could have been a household name just like Kratos.

It’s Time to Give Nariko the Comeback She Deserves

image courtesy of sony interactive

Imagine a modern remake built on today’s technology, a reimagined Heavenly Sword running on the PlayStation 5. Ninja Theory’s stunning motion capture from Hellblade II would make Nariko come to life like never before. Updating the combat with quality of life features to enhance her grace and skills would make it even more satisfying. The story could expand on Nariko’s tribe and the mythology behind the sword, giving players the rich worldbuilding that was hinted at in 2007.

Fans often debate whether Heavenly Sword or God of War did it better, but I have to side with Heavenly Sword. It had a more intimate story and made me care about Nariko’s fate. Kratos’ revenge quest had scale, but revenge is such a boring narrative, even if Kratos’ story is tragic. I still remember the final act of Heavenly Sword, of Nariko fighting to protect her people, even though it costs her her life, and they have shunned her. It was a beautiful story of redemption and sacrifice that stays with me today, as opposed to Kratos destroying the Greek pantheon and screaming at the heavens. This is what makes Heavenly Sword so special and deserving of a remake.

Games today often lean heavily on nostalgia. We’ve seen remakes of Dead Space, Final Fantasy Tactics, Ninja Gaiden 2, and so many others. So why shouldn’t Heavenly Sword get the same treatment? Even a reboot akin to Santa Monica’s 2018 God of War would be good. Considering the more human take and emotional depth of Heavenly Sword, a reboot could focus on this more. Heavenly Sword deserves another chance to shine, whether it is through Sony or Ninja Theory; someone needs to revive Nariko.

