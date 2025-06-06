Scott Pilgrim Game Announced From TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Team

Scott Pilgrim is making his return to video games. Tribute Games has announced Scott Pilgrim EX, a retro beat ’em up, at Summer Game Fest Live.

EX is a cooperative brawler modeled after the popular graphic novel. As was the case for the first game, Anamanaguchi will be composing the music and creating the sound for this title. Its drop-in, drop-out local or online co-op will support up to four players, and it includes seven different playable characters (only Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers were revealed). Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley is writing an original story for this game, too. Players can also complete missions across Toronto, which seemed to be more open this time around.

EX is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch in 2026 for a currently undisclosed price.

EX is a follow-up (it’s currently unclear if it is a direct sequel, though) to 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game. This acclaimed title was delisted four years after its original launch, making it hard to come by until the 2021 release of the Complete Edition.

Tribute Games, the team behind EX, is also made up of Ubisoft employees who helped develop Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, which brings this all full circle. Tribute is probably most known for its 2022 hit, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. It also the studio developing the upcoming Marvel Cosmic Invasion, which is also a retro brawler rooted in nostalgia.